Orlando VA Healthcare System Observes International Overdose Awareness Day

PRESS RELEASE

August 18, 2026

Orlando, FL - The Orlando VA Healthcare System will observe International Overdose Awareness Day on Monday, August 31, 2026, with events at four VA locations across Central Florida.

Veterans, families, VA staff, and members of the community are invited to participate as we remember those whose lives have been affected by overdose, raise awareness about overdose prevention and recovery, and work together to reduce stigma.

International overdose awareness day is an opportunity to remember those we have lost to overdose, acknowledge the grief experienced by families and communities, and reinforce the importance of education, prevention and compassionate support for people affected by substance use.

This year marks 25 years of International Overdose Awareness Day, carrying the message: “25 Years On. Still Needed.”

The Orlando VA Healthcare System will host activities from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

Orlando VA Medical Center – Lake Nona

Lake Baldwin VA Clinic

Daytona Beach VA Clinic

Viera VA Clinic



Attendees will have access to overdose education and prevention resources, as well as information and resources related to grief and support.

At 12 p.m., all four locations will observe a Moment of Silence to honor and remember those whose lives have been lost to overdose and those whose families, friends and communities continue to be affected.

The Orlando VA Healthcare System encourages Veterans, employees, and community members to take part in International Overdose Awareness Day by wearing purple on August 31, sharing overdose-related stories and resources, and using person-centered, non-stigmatizing language when discussing substance use and recovery.

International Overdose Awareness Day serves as a reminder that overdose can affect individuals, families, and communities from all walks of life. Through education, awareness, compassionate care and connection to resources, the Orlando VA Healthcare System remains committed to helping prevent overdose and supporting Veterans on their path to recovery.

Event Details:

Date: Monday, August 31, 2026

Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Moment of Silence: 12 p.m. at all participating locations

Locations: Orlando VA Medical Center – Lake Nona, Lake Baldwin VA Clinic, Daytona Beach VA Clinic and Viera VA Clinic.

For information about safety resources available through the Orlando VA Healthcare System, Veterans and community members are encouraged to visit Orlando VA resources here or speak with their VA health care team.



Media interested in hosting a media engagement may reach out to vhaorlpublicaffairs@va.gov to coordinate further.

To learn more about the facilities and services offered by the OVAHCS, please visit: VA Orlando Health Care | Veterans Affairs, subscribe to receive email updates by clicking here, like us on Facebook at: Orlando VA Healthcare System | Facebook, follow us on Instagram at: Orlando VA Healthcare System (@ovahcs) • Instagram photos and videos or on Twitter at: @OVAHCS / Twitter.

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Established in October 2006, the Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) was designated a 1a facility (most complex) in 2021, with more than 5,660 employees and an annual budget of $2.4B and serves more than 149,000 Veterans in Central Florida. The Orlando VA Medical Center at Lake Nona provides outpatient, inpatient, and emergency services. Lake Nona’s 65-acre medical campus encompasses 134 acute inpatient beds, providing complex Medical/Surgical/Mental Health specialty care, advanced diagnostic services, and a large multispecialty outpatient clinic, as well as a 120-bed Community Living Center, two Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Programs/Domiciliaries (60-beds located at the Lake Nona Campus and 56 beds at the Lake Baldwin Campus). Outpatient services are provided at a Health Care Center in Viera, a Multispecialty Community-Based Outpatient Clinic in Daytona Beach, and five Community-Based Outpatient Clinics located in Clermont, Lake Baldwin, Kissimmee, Deltona, Palm Bay and Tavares.