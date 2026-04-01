Orlando VA Healthcare System Observes Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

PRESS RELEASE

April 1, 2026

Orlando, FL - The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) will observe Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) throughout April with a series of events designed to raise awareness of military sexual trauma (MST), support survivors, and promote access to care.

Each April, the Department of Veterans Affairs recognizes SAAPM as an opportunity to strengthen outreach efforts, build trust with survivors, and ensure Veterans receive high-quality, trauma-informed care. This year’s observance highlights the importance of continued engagement and education surrounding MST and its impact on Veterans.

“Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month is critical in helping us amplify the voices of survivors and ensure they know they are not alone,” said Martha Strachan, MST coordinator for the Orlando VA Healthcare System. “By increasing awareness and promoting access to care, we can empower Veterans to seek support and receive the compassionate, high-quality services they deserve.”

Throughout the month, the Orlando VA Healthcare System will host and participate in a variety of events designed to engage Veterans, staff, and the community:

April 3 (All day): Wear Teal Day to support MST survivors (all facilities)

April 14 (10 a.m.–1 p.m.): Women’s Health and MST Tabling Event at Viera VA Clinic (rotunda)

April 20 (10 a.m.–1 p.m.): SAAPM Community Resource Fair at Lake Nona (first-floor breezeways)

April 22 (8:30–11:30 a.m.): VA Program Tabling Event at Lake Baldwin (Lawson Rooms)

April 28 (10 a.m.–3 p.m.): Discharge Upgrade Clinic in partnership with Community Legal Services at Lake Nona (fourth floor, classrooms 13, 14, and 15)

April 29 (All day): Denim Day to support MST survivors (all facilities)

In addition, from April 1 through April 30, the MST team will visit area clinics, community-based outpatient clinics, and Vet Centers to connect with Veterans, provide educational materials, and share information about available resources.

SAAPM serves as a reminder that raising awareness and promoting supportive environments can have a lasting impact beyond the month of April. The Orlando VA Healthcare System encourages Veterans, employees, and community members to participate in these events and show their support for MST survivors.

For more information, contact Martha Strachan at Martha.Strachan@va.gov or .

For additional information, visit: VA Orlando Health Care | Veterans Affairs, subscribe to receive email updates by clicking here, like us on Facebook at: @OVAHCS, follow us on Instagram at: @OVAHCS, or on Twitter at: @OVAHCS.

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Established in October 2006, the Orlando VA Healthcare System (VAHCS) was designated a 1a facility (most complex) in 2021, with more than 5,660 employees and an annual budget of $1.5B and serves more than 149,931 Veterans in Central Florida. The Orlando VA Medical Center at Lake Nona provides outpatient, inpatient, and emergency services. Lake Nona’s 65-acre medical campus encompasses 159 acute inpatient beds, providing complex Medical/Surgical/Mental Health specialty care, advanced diagnostic services, and a large multispecialty outpatient clinic, as well as a 120-bed Community Living Center, two Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Programs/Domiciliaries (60-beds located at the Lake Nona Campus and 56 beds at the Lake Baldwin Campus). Outpatient services are provided at a Health Care Center in Viera, a Multispecialty Community-Based Outpatient Clinic in Daytona Beach, and five Community-Based Outpatient Clinics located in Clermont, Lake Baldwin, Kissimmee, Deltona, Palm Bay and Tavares.