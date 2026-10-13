Orlando VA Healthcare System Offers Drive-Thru Flu Vaccinations Across Central Florida

PRESS RELEASE

October 13, 2026

Orlando, FL - The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) is making it easier for Veterans to protect themselves and their families this flu season by offering convenient drive-thru flu vaccination clinics at multiple locations throughout Central Florida.

The clinics provide Veterans with an opportunity to receive their annual flu vaccine without leaving their vehicles, helping reduce barriers to preventive care while supporting a healthier Veteran community.

“Getting vaccinated against the flu is one of the simplest ways Veterans can protect themselves, their loved ones and those around them,” said Dr. Meshondra Collins. “By offering drive-thru clinics and bringing our Mobile Medical Unit to community events, we are making preventive care more convenient and accessible for the Veterans we serve.”

Drive-Thru Flu Vaccination Schedule:

Saturday, October 17, 2026

Daytona Beach VA Clinic: 8 a.m. – noon

Viera VA Clinic: 9 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Lake Baldwin VA Clinic: 9 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Additional Lake Nona Vaccination Opportunities

To further expand access, the Orlando VA Healthcare System’s Mobile Medical Unit will be on-site at two upcoming community events, offering Veterans additional opportunities to receive their flu vaccinations.

Sunday, October 25, 2026 | 1–3 p.m.

| 1–3 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2026 | 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Trunk or Treat Event: The Mobile Medical Unit will be available at the Lake Nona event, combining seasonal festivities with an opportunity for Veterans to receive their flu vaccine.

Veterans Day Parade: The Mobile Medical Unit will be on-site during the Veterans Day Parade in Lake Nona, providing another convenient vaccination opportunity as the community comes together to honor Veterans.

The Orlando VA Healthcare System encourages Veterans to take advantage of these convenient vaccination opportunities and make their health a priority this flu season.

For more information about flu vaccinations and other preventive health services, Veterans may contact their VA primary care team or visit: https://www.va.gov/orlando-health-care/programs/flu-season/

For more information, please visit: VA Orlando Health Care | Veterans Affairs, subscribe to receive email updates by clicking here, like us on Facebook at: @OVAHCS, follow us on Instagram at: @OVAHCS, or on Twitter at: @OVAHCS.



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Established in October 2006, the Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) was designated a 1a facility (most complex) in 2021, with more than 5,660 employees and an annual budget of $1.5B and serves more than 131,000 Veterans in Central Florida. The Orlando VA Medical Center at Lake Nona provides outpatient, inpatient and emergency services. Lake Nona’s 65-acre medical campus encompasses 134 acute inpatient beds, providing complex Medical/Surgical/Mental Health specialty care, advanced diagnostic services, and a large multispecialty outpatient clinic, as well as a 120-bed Community Living Center, two Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Programs/Domiciliaries (60-beds located at the Lake Nona Campus and 58-beds at the Lake Baldwin Campus). Outpatient services are provided at a Health Care Center in Viera, a Multispecialty Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Daytona Beach, Lake Baldwin and five Community-Based Outpatient Clinics located in Clermont, Kissimmee, Deltona, Palm Bay and Tavares.