Orlando VA Healthcare System Opens Applications for Junior Volunteer Summer Program

April 1, 2025

Orlando , FL — The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) is excited to announce the return of its Junior Volunteer Summer Program, offering young individuals a unique opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the lives of Veterans.

This highly rewarding program is open to students aged 14 to 17, providing them with hands-on experience in a healthcare environment while fostering a spirit of service and community engagement.

“Our Junior Volunteer Summer Program is not just about giving back; it’s about creating an enriching experience for both our volunteers and the Veterans they serve,” said Cristina Mercado Acevedo, Chief of the Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE). “We take great pride in a program that is as valuable to students as it is to our Veterans, their families, visitors, caregivers, and staff.”

The Junior Volunteer Program offers a variety of service opportunities that are both educational and fun, helping to enhance the healthcare experience for Veterans. To qualify, applicants should have an interest in or experience working with healthcare professionals and Veterans. Selection is based on maturity, confidence, and the ability to interact effectively with the public, staff, and patients. Due to limited space, not all applicants will be accepted.

How to Apply:

Interested students must register online to receive the official application.

Application release date: April 18, 2025

Application acceptance begins: April 21, 2025 (early submissions will not be considered)

Space is limited, so prompt submission is encouraged.

To complete the interest form and receive an application, follow these steps:

Visit: https://www.cdceportal.va.gov/volunteer_at_facility/ Use the search tool to select the state: Florida Choose a facility: Orlando, Daytona, Lake Baldwin, or Viera

For more information about volunteer opportunities at the Orlando VA Healthcare System, please contact the Center for Development and Civic Engagement at vhaorlcdce@va.gov.

About the Orlando VA Healthcare System: Established in 2006, the Orlando VA Healthcare System is one of the leading healthcare systems serving more than 142,000 Veterans in the VA Sunshine Health Care Network. offering health care services at 11 locations serving east central Florida. Recently recognized by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the healthcare system received 5 out of 5 stars in overall hospital quality. The healthcare system has also been given 5-star recognition for patient experience by Becker’s Hospital Review and was awarded the 2024 Patient Safety Program of Excellence designation from the Veterans Health Administration’s National Center for Patient Safety.

