Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) Participates in DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

PRESS RELEASE

October 16, 2025

Orlando, FL - OVAHCS is proud to partner with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 25, 2025, offering Veterans, staff, and community members a safe and convenient way to dispose of unneeded or expired prescription medications.

Participants are invited to bring their unwanted medications (no illegal narcotics accepted) to any of the following VA locations for secure disposal:

Site Time

• Orlando VA Medical Center (Lake Nona) 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Med safe by Pharmacy

• Lake Baldwin VA Clinic 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Med safe by Main Concierge Desk

• Viera VA Clinic 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Med safe by Pharmacy

• Daytona Beach VA Clinic 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Med safe by Pharmacy



This biannual event, held every April and October, helps prevent drug misuse and environmental contamination by ensuring medications are safely removed from homes and disposed of properly. Since the program began 16 years ago, more than 19.8 million pounds of medications have been collected nationwide. The spring 2025 event alone accounted for over 620,000 pounds of returned medications. By participating, Veterans and community members can help promote safety, health, and environmental responsibility.

Keep them safe. Clean them out. Take them back. For more information or to find additional collection sites near you, visit DEATakeBack.com.

Established in October 2006, the Orlando VA Healthcare System (VAHCS) was designated a 1a facility (most complex) in 2021, with more than 5,660 employees and an annual budget of $1.5B and serves more than 145,665 Veterans in Central Florida. The Orlando VA Medical Center at Lake Nona provides outpatient, inpatient, and emergency services. Lake Nona’s 65-acre medical campus encompasses 134 acute inpatient beds, providing complex Medical/Surgical/Mental Health specialty care, advanced diagnostic services, and a large multispecialty outpatient clinic, as well as a 120-bed Community Living Center, two Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Programs/Domiciliaries (60-beds located at the Lake Nona Campus and 56 beds at the Lake Baldwin Campus). Outpatient services are provided at a Health Care Center in Viera, a Multispecialty Community-Based Outpatient Clinic in Daytona Beach, and five Community-Based Outpatient Clinics located in Clermont, Lake Baldwin, Kissimmee, Deltona, Palm Bay and Tavares.

To learn more about the facilities and services offered by the OVAHCS, please visit: VA Orlando Health Care | Veterans Affairs, subscribe to receive email updates by clicking here, like us on Facebook at: Orlando VA Healthcare System | Facebook, follow us on Instagram at: Orlando VA Healthcare System (@ovahcs) • Instagram photos and videos or on Twitter at: @OVAHCS / Twitter



