Orlando VA Healthcare System Participates in DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

PRESS RELEASE

April 24, 2026

Orlando, FL - The Orlando VA Healthcare System will participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 25, 2026, providing Veterans and the community a safe, convenient way to dispose of unused or expired medications.

Orlando, Fla — The Orlando VA Healthcare System will participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 25, 2026, providing Veterans and the community a safe, convenient way to dispose of unused or expired medications.

Collection events will take place at the following locations and times:

Orlando VA Medical Center (Lake Nona) : MedSafe container located in front of the outpatient pharmacy window, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

: MedSafe container located in front of the outpatient pharmacy window, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Lake Baldwin VA Clinic : MedSafe container located next to the main concierge desk,

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

: MedSafe container located next to the main concierge desk, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Viera VA Clinic : MedSafe container located in front of the outpatient pharmacy window,

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

: MedSafe container located in front of the outpatient pharmacy window, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Daytona Beach VA Clinic (Daytona OPC): MedSafe container located in front of the outpatient pharmacy window, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

The event is part of a nationwide initiative aimed at preventing medication misuse and protecting public health.

Why It Matters

Unused prescription medications can pose serious risks if left in the home. Most misused prescriptions are obtained from family or friends.



Safe disposal helps:

Prevent misuse and diversion

Protect the environment by keeping medications out of water systems

Support public health by reducing accidental poisonings and overdoses

How It Works

Participants are encouraged to:

Gather unused or expired medications

Remove any identifying personal information from prescription labels

Drop off medications at a participating VA location

If unable to attend on April 25, Veterans can still take advantage of year-round medication drop-off locations available at VA facilities.

Accepted Items

Prescription tablets and capsules

Prescription patches

Over-the-counter medications

Items Not Accepted

Liquids or creams

Needles or sharps

Illegal substances

For those unable to visit a drop-off location, VA also offers Take Away envelopes, allowing medications to be mailed back safely at no cost.

Additional Disposal Options

VA patients can also utilize on-site disposal receptacles at:

Orlando VA Medical Center (first floor, across from bank windows and pharmacy)

Lake Baldwin VA Clinic (main concierge desk)

Viera VA Clinic (pharmacy lobby)

Daytona Beach VA Clinic (pharmacy lobby)

For more information on safe medication disposal, visit the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s guidelines on where and how to dispose of unused medicines.

To learn more about the facilities and services offered by the OVAHCS, please visit: VA Orlando Health Care | Veterans Affairs, subscribe to receive email updates by clicking here, like us on Facebook at: Orlando VA Healthcare System | Facebook, follow us on Instagram at: Orlando VA Healthcare System (@ovahcs) • Instagram photos and videos or on Twitter at: @OVAHCS / Twitter.

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Established in October 2006, the Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) was designated a 1a facility (most complex) in 2021, with more than 5,660 employees and an annual budget of $2.4B and serves more than 149,000 Veterans in Central Florida. The Orlando VA Medical Center at Lake Nona provides outpatient, inpatient, and emergency services. Lake Nona’s 65-acre medical campus encompasses 134 acute inpatient beds, providing complex Medical/Surgical/Mental Health specialty care, advanced diagnostic services, and a large multispecialty outpatient clinic, as well as a 120-bed Community Living Center, two Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Programs/Domiciliaries (60-beds located at the Lake Nona Campus and 56 beds at the Lake Baldwin Campus). Outpatient services are provided at a Health Care Center in Viera, a Multispecialty Community-Based Outpatient Clinic in Daytona Beach, and five Community-Based Outpatient Clinics located in Clermont, Lake Baldwin, Kissimmee, Deltona, Palm Bay and Tavares.