Orlando VA Healthcare System Partners with Dr. Phillips Center to Bring Creative Classes to Veterans and Caregivers

PRESS RELEASE

September 22, 2025

Orlando, FL - The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS), along with Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts have partnered to offer Veterans and their caregivers free creative arts workshops.

The initiative provides opportunities for Veterans to connect, express themselves, and heal through the arts in a supportive environment. Classes are designed to foster wellness, reduce stress, and build community while offering new outlets for creative expression.



Workshops Offered at Dr. Phillips Center:

Drumming Circle – Wednesdays, 10 – 11 a.m.

Choir – Wednesdays, 10 – 11 a.m.



Round-trip shuttle transportation will be provided from the Lake Baldwin VA Clinic to Dr. Phillips Center. Veterans must drive to the Lake Baldwin VA Clinic or directly to Dr. Phillips Center, and parking expenses will be reimbursed. Veterans can park in the Orange County Administration garage attached to the Orange County tax collector’s office.



Workshops Offered at SimVet located on the Orlando VA Medical Center’s (Lake Nona) campus:



Location: 2nd Floor, Room 2A-205

Drumming Circle (Caregivers only) – Mondays, 10 – 11 a.m.

Drumming Circle (Veterans only) – Mondays, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Improv Theater – Tuesdays, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Spoken Word Poetry – Thursdays, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.



Important Information:

Class sizes are limited. Interested Veterans must complete the form here: https://form.jotform.com/250625372656157

All workshops are provided at no cost.



“This partnership highlights our commitment to whole health by expanding creative outlets for our Veterans and caregivers,” said Mr. Timothy J. Cooke, Director/CEO, Orlando VA Healthcare System. “The arts can be a powerful tool for healing and connection, and we are excited to provide these opportunities in collaboration with the Dr. Phillips Center.”



The OVAHCS encourages Veterans and caregivers to take advantage of these innovative programs that support well-being through creative expression.



“Our Arts & Wellness programing creates a transformative space where Veterans can heal, connect and thrive through creative expression.” Said Kathy Ramsberger, president & CEO of Dr. Phillips Center. “Through our partnership with the Orlando VA Healthcare System, we’re expanding innovative programs that honor Veterans service while fostering holistic well-being and building lasting community connections.”



This program is funded by the Hatalom Corporation, Pabst Steinmetz Foundation, VyStar Foundation and the Winifred Johnson Clive Foundation through the official partnership between Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts and the Orlando VA Healthcare System.



Media representatives interested in attending and hosting media engagements are encouraged to contact the Office of Public Affairs by emailing vhaorlpublicaffairs@va.go or by calling 407-840-6967.



For more information, please visit: VA Orlando Health Care | Veterans Affairs, subscribe to receive email updates by clicking here, like us on Facebook at: @OVAHCS, follow us on Instagram at: @OVAHCS or on Twitter at: @OVAHCS.

Established in October 2006, the Orlando VA Healthcare System (VAHCS) was designated as a 1a facility (most complex) in 2021, with more than 5,660 employees and an annual budget of $1.5B and serves more than 145,000 Veterans in Central Florida. The Orlando VA Medical Center at Lake Nona provides outpatient, inpatient and emergency services. Lake Nona’s 65-acre medical campus encompasses 134 acute inpatient beds, providing complex Medical/Surgical/Mental Health specialty care, advanced diagnostic services, and a large multispecialty outpatient clinic as well as a 120-bed Community Living Center, two Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Programs/Domiciliaries (60-beds located at the Lake Nona Campus and 58-beds at the Lake Baldwin Campus). Outpatient services are provided at a Health Care Center in Viera, a Multispecialty Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Daytona Beach, and six Community-Based Outpatient Clinics located in Clermont, Lake Baldwin, Kissimmee, Deltona, Palm Bay and Tavares.



About Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts: Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is a private nonprofit organization (501(c)(3) in downtown Orlando, Florida. The arts center produces, presents and serves as home to regional, national and international works and co-presents Broadway in Orlando. This year, the arts center celebrates its 10th Anniversary, hosting 7,500+ performances and events, welcoming 5.6 million+ guests and contributing over $24.4 million to purpose and community since opening in November 2014. The arts center features renowned venues such as the Walt Disney Theater, Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, and the acclaimed Steinmetz Hall, recognized among Architectural Digest’s 11 most beautiful theaters worldwide. Judson's Live, the new live music room, enhances the arts center alongside established venues such as the DeVos Family Room, Rooftop Terrace and Seneff Arts Plaza. Additionally, the AdventHealth School of Arts offers year-round performing arts education. For more information, visit drphillipscenter.org. Follow on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and X.