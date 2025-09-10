Orlando VA Healthcare System receives top scores in latest CMS hospital ratings

PRESS RELEASE

September 10, 2025

Orlando, FL - Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) announced today it has again earned a five star rating as part of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services 2025 hospital quality ratings.

CMS’s hospital ratings are based on five categories: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timely and effective care. A higher star rating, out of 5, indicates better performance on these quality measures.

Within the last year, Orlando VA Healthcare System instituted a number of improvements to better serve Veterans. Notable accomplishments this year include:

Expanded Telehealth Services : Increased virtual care options allow Veterans to receive care from home, reducing travel time and increasing convenience.

: Increased virtual care options allow Veterans to receive care from home, reducing travel time and increasing convenience. New Clinics and Facilities : Recently opened or renovated facilities improve access to specialized care, including mental health, women’s health, and other critical services.

: Recently opened or renovated facilities improve access to specialized care, including mental health, women’s health, and other critical services. Increased Staffing : Additional providers, specialists, and support staff have been hired to improve care delivery and reduce waiting times.

: Additional providers, specialists, and support staff have been hired to improve care delivery and reduce waiting times. Enhanced Mental Health Services : Additional providers, specialists, and support staff have been hired to improve care delivery and reduce wait times.

: Additional providers, specialists, and support staff have been hired to improve care delivery and reduce wait times. Improved Access and Efficiency : New scheduling systems and online patient portals streamline appointments, prescription refills, and access to medical records.

: New scheduling systems and online patient portals streamline appointments, prescription refills, and access to medical records. Community Outreach Programs: New scheduling systems and online patient portals streamline appointments, prescription refills, and access to medical records.



The Orlando VA Healthcare System is recognized as a leading institution dedicated to providing world-class care to Veterans. As a major teaching hospital, OVAHCS supports numerous residency and training programs, preparing the next generation of healthcare professionals. The system also engages in groundbreaking research and innovation in areas such as cardiology and mental health. With strong partnerships—including collaborations with the University of Central Florida—OVAHCS leverages state-of-the-art technology, robotic surgery, and advancements in artificial intelligence to set national standards in Veteran healthcare.

"These ratings highlight the excellent care the OVAHCSprovides,” said Timothy Cooke, OVAHCS Director/CEO. “Our job is to continue raising the bar for customer service and convenience throughout the department, so OVAHCS works better for the Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors we are charged with serving.”

As part of CMS’s 2025 ratings, 77% of VA hospitals that received an Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating received 4 or 5 stars, and no VA hospitals received a one-star rating. More than 90% of VA hospitals with ratings maintained or improved their 2024-star rating.

Overall VA improvements during the second Trump Administration

