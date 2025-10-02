Orlando VA Healthcare System Recognizes Domestic Violence Awareness Month with Events Throughout October

PRESS RELEASE

October 2, 2025

Orlando, FL - The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) is proud to recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) this October by hosting a series of educational and awareness events across its clinics and medical centers.

These events aim to raise awareness about the impact of domestic violence, promote prevention efforts, and connect Veterans, families, and staff with available resources and support systems.

On October 16, employees, Veterans, and community partners are invited to “Turn the VA Purple” in solidarity with survivors of domestic violence. The highlight of the month will be the Domestic Violence Awareness Month Resource Fair, held at the Orlando VA Medical Center in Lake Nona from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attendees can also take the White Ribbon Pledge, reaffirming their commitment to ending sexual harassment, sexual assault, and domestic violence across the VA.

“Domestic Violence Awareness Month is an important time to unite as a community and show survivors that they are not alone,” said Hannah Irby, LCSW, Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program Coordinator. “By wearing purple, taking the White Ribbon Pledge, and participating in our educational events, we are helping promote a culture of respect, safety, and healing for all.”

DVAM Tabling Events Schedule:

Thursday, October 2, 2025 , the Palm Bay Clinic will host a tabling event from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

, the will host a tabling event from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, October 2, 2025 , the Viera Clinic will host a tabling event from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

, the will host a tabling event from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 8 , 2025 , the Clermont Clinic will be hosting a tabling event from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

, , the will be hosting a tabling event from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 8 , 2025 , the Tavares Clinic will be hosting a tabling event from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

, , the will be hosting a tabling event from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday, October 13 , 2025 , the Kissimmee Clinic will be hosting a tabling event from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

, , the will be hosting a tabling event from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 16 , 2025 , the Lake Nona Medical Center will be hosting a resource fair from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

, , the will be hosting a resource fair from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 22, 2025 , the Lake Baldwin Clinic will be hosting a tabling event from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

, the Lake Baldwin Clinic will be hosting a tabling event from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Thursday, October 30, 2025 , the Deltona Clinic will be hosting a tabling event from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

, the will be hosting a tabling event from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 30, 2025, the Daytona Clinic will be hosting a tabling event from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The goal of these events is to provide educational resources to attendees and increase access to support systems without fear of stigma, gender bias, or age discrimination.

For more information about Domestic Violence Awareness Month events or to contact the Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program Coordinator, please reach out to Hannah Irby, LCSW, at hannah.irby@va.gov or call (407) 631-0478.

Media representatives interested in attending and hosting media engagements are encouraged to contact the Office of Public Affairs by emailing vhaorlpublicaffairs@va.gov or by calling 407-840-6967.



For more information, please visit: VA Orlando Health Care | Veterans Affairs, subscribe to receive email updates by clicking here, like us on Facebook at: @OVAHCS, follow us on Instagram at: @OVAHCS or on Twitter at: @OVAHCS.



###

Established in October 2006, the Orlando VA Healthcare System (VAHCS) was designated a 1a facility (most complex) in 2021, with more than 5,660 employees and an annual budget of $1.5B and serves more than 131,000 Veterans in Central Florida. The Orlando VA Medical Center at Lake Nona provides outpatient, inpatient and emergency services. Lake Nona’s 65-acre medical campus encompasses 134 acute inpatient beds, providing complex Medical/Surgical/Mental Health specialty care, advanced diagnostic services, and a large multispecialty outpatient clinic as well as a 120-bed Community Living Center, two Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Programs/Domiciliaries (60-beds located at the Lake Nona Campus and 58-beds at the Lake Baldwin Campus). Outpatient services are provided at a Health Care Center in Viera, a Multispecialty Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Daytona Beach, and five Community-Based Outpatient Clinics located in Clermont, Kissimmee, Deltona, Palm Bay and Tavares.