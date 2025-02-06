Orlando VA Healthcare System Recognizes Hospitalized Veterans during National Salute to Veteran Patients Week

PRESS RELEASE

February 6, 2025

Orlando , FL — The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) is proud to honor hospitalized Veterans during National Salute to Veteran Patients Week, February 9-15, 2025.

Since 1978, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has designated this special week to recognize and show appreciation for Veterans receiving care at VA medical facilities through volunteer activities, visits, and Valentine’s Day card donations.

Local commemoration efforts include community volunteers, Veteran Service Organizations, and staff coming together to host comfort cart distributions, therapy dog visits, and special tabling events to engage with and uplift Veterans across OVAHCS facilities.

“The National Salute to Veteran Patients Week is a heartfelt reminder of the sacrifices our Veterans have made,” said Cristina Mercado-Acevedo, Chief of the Center for Development & Civic Engagement (CDCE). “Through the kindness of our volunteers and community partners, we can bring comfort, gratitude, and a sense of camaraderie to those who have served our nation.”

National Salute Events Across Orlando VA Facilities

Veterans at OVAHCS facilities will be honored with various events throughout the week, including:

Lake Nona VA Medical Center

Feb 10: Comfort Cart (American Red Cross) – 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Feb 11: Comfort Cart (Soldiers’ Angels) – 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Feb 12: National Salute Comfort Cart (VFWA) – 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Feb 12: National Salute Tabling & Dog Therapy/CDCE – 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Feb 13: National Salute Tabling (CDCE) – 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Feb 14: National Salute Comfort Cart (VFWA) – 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Lake Baldwin VA Clinic

Feb 10: Comfort Cart & Tabling (VFW Auxiliary) – 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Feb 11: Comfort Cart (National Society Daughters of the American Revolution) – 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Feb 12: National Salute Comfort Cart (National Society Daughters of the American Revolution) – 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Feb 14: National Salute Comfort Cart (VFWA) – 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Feb 15: National Salute Outing (VFW Post #5405 & The Bunkers) – 10:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Daytona Beach VA Clinic

Feb 10-14: National Salute Comfort Cart events hosted by various Veteran organizations, including VFWA, DAVA Chapter 84, Aden Senior Living, and the Knights of Columbus.

Feb 14: Mobile Food Distribution (Daytona MFD) – 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. event hosted by Soldier’s Angels and Kroger Food.

Viera/Palm Bay VA Clinics

Feb 10-14: National Salute to Veteran Patients events hosted by VFWA Rocket Post 4534, Their Voice of Hope, VVASC Chapter 1096, and Viera CDCE Office.

How to Get Involved

The Orlando VA encourages community members to show their support by:

Sending Valentine’s Day cards to hospitalized Veterans. Mail cards to:

Orlando VA Healthcare System

Attn: Center for Development & Civic Engagement

13800 Veterans Way, Orlando, FL 32827

Volunteering in person or virtually to support Veterans. To learn more, visit VA Center for Development and Civic Engagement Home or call 407-631-0135.

For more inspiration, watch VA’s “What’s Your Why” video highlighting the impact of volunteering: youtube.com/watch?v=-S1CA4lXpow&feature=youtu.be.