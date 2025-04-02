Orlando VA Healthcare System - Tavares CBOC Physician Honored with Department of Defense Patriot Award

PRESS RELEASE

April 2, 2025

Tavares , FL — Dr. Miguel Boque-Santiago of the Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) was recently presented with the Department of Defense Patriot Award in recognition of his outstanding support for National Guard and Reserve employees within the organization.

The award was presented by Florida Committee Chair for the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), Major General (Ret.) Rita M. Broadway. The ESGR Patriot Award honors individual supervisors who go above and beyond to support employees serving in the National Guard and Reserve.



Dr. Boque-Santiago was nominated by United States Army Reserve Colonel (Dr.) Luciano Oquendo III. In his nomination, Col. Oquendo praised Dr. Boque-Santiago for consistently providing critical support during his military service, stating:



“Dr. Boque-Santiago has been supportive not only in obtaining coverage on my patient panel with the scheduled military leave, but also with last-minute missions and workshops. Both he and my VA colleagues are always available to assist my family during my absence.”



Upon receiving the award, Dr. Boque-Santiago shared his appreciation, saying he was honored to be recognized and proud to support Col. Oquendo in his service to both the Nation and the Department of Veterans Affairs. As a former member of the National Guard himself, Dr. Boque-Santiago understands the unique challenges faced by service members balancing both military and civilian careers.



“It is my privilege to recognize Dr. Boque-Santiago and all the staff at the OVAHCS Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) in Tavares for their support of Col. Oquendo,” said Maj. Gen. Broadway. “Employers who support our National Guard and Reserve Service Members and their families play a vital role in military readiness.”



The Patriot Award was created by the Department of Defense to publicly recognize individual supervisors who demonstrate outstanding patriotic support and cooperation to their Guard and Reserve employees. These citizen-warriors, like those who came before them, have answered the Nation’s call to serve — and their success is made possible through supportive employers like the Orlando VA.

###

Established in October 2006, the Orlando VA Healthcare System (VAHCS) was designated a 1a facility (most complex) in 2021, with more than 5,660 employees and an annual budget of $1.5B and serves more than 131,000 Veterans in Central Florida.

The Orlando VA Medical Center at Lake Nona provides outpatient, inpatient and emergency services. Lake Nona’s 65-acre medical campus encompasses 134 acute inpatient beds, providing complex Medical/Surgical/Mental Health specialty care, advanced diagnostic services, and a large multispecialty outpatient clinic as well as a 120-bed Community Living Center, two Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Programs/Domiciliaries (60-beds located at the Lake Nona Campus and 58-beds at the Lake Baldwin Campus). Outpatient services are provided at a Health Care Center in Viera, a Multispecialty Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Daytona Beach, and five Community-Based Outpatient Clinics located in Clermont, Kissimmee, Deltona, Palm Bay and Tavares.