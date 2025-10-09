Orlando VA Healthcare System to Host First-Ever “Trunk or Treat” Event for Veterans, Families, and the Community

PRESS RELEASE

October 9, 2025

Orlando, FL - Get ready for some spooktacular fun in the name of community and connection!

The Orlando VA Healthcare System’s (OVAHCS) Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE), in partnership with the Wounded Warrior Project, will host the first-ever “Trunk or Treat” event on Sunday, October 26, 2025, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Orlando VA Medical Center, located at 13800 Veterans Way, Orlando, FL 32827.

The event will take place at the south entrance surface parking lot near the Emergency Department (ED) and promises an afternoon full of excitement and togetherness for Veterans, their families, staff, and community members.

Attendees can look forward to:

Bounce houses and kid-friendly activities

Trunk-or-treating with tons of candy and prizes

Music, refreshments, and community spirit

Veterans, families, local community members, and staff coming together for fun and fellowship

Parking is available in both the west and east parking garages.

“This event is all about creating moments of joy and connection,” said Cristina Mercado-Acevedo, Chief of the Center for Development and Civic Engagement. “By partnering with organizations like the Wounded Warrior Project, we’re able to build bridges between our Veterans, their families, and the community, reminding everyone that the Orlando VA is more than a hospital, it’s a home for those who served.”

The Trunk or Treat event is open to Veterans, their families, VA staff, and members of the local community. Costumes are encouraged, and attendees are invited to bring their Halloween spirit and enjoy a safe and festive afternoon celebrating together.

For more information, please contact the Center for Development and Civic Engagement at 407-631-0135.

Media representatives interested in attending and hosting media engagements are encouraged to contact the Office of Public Affairs by emailing vhaorlpublicaffairs@va.gov or by calling 407-840-6967.



###

Established in October 2006, the Orlando VA Healthcare System (VAHCS) was designated a 1a facility (most complex) in 2021, with more than 5,660 employees and an annual budget of $1.5B and serves more than 131,000 Veterans in Central Florida. The Orlando VA Medical Center at Lake Nona provides outpatient, inpatient and emergency services. Lake Nona’s 65-acre medical campus encompasses 134 acute inpatient beds, providing complex Medical/Surgical/Mental Health specialty care, advanced diagnostic services, and a large multispecialty outpatient clinic as well as a 120-bed Community Living Center, two Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Programs/Domiciliaries (60-beds located at the Lake Nona Campus and 58-beds at the Lake Baldwin Campus). Outpatient services are provided at a Health Care Center in Lake Baldwin, Viera, a Multispecialty Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Daytona Beach, and five Community-Based Outpatient Clinics located in Clermont, Kissimmee, Deltona, Palm Bay and Tavares.