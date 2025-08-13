Orlando VA Healthcare System to Host International Overdose Awareness Day Event August 28

PRESS RELEASE

August 13, 2025

Orlando , FL - Orlando, Fla. — The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) will participate in International Overdose Awareness Day with multi-location tabling events on Thursday, August 28, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Events will take place at the Orlando VA Medical Center, the Lake Baldwin VA Clinic, the Daytona Beach VA Clinic, and the Viera VA Clinic.

This year’s global theme — “One Big Family Driven by Hope” — emphasizes unity, compassion, and community support for individuals and families impacted by overdose and substance use disorder.

Veterans, caregivers, staff, and community members are invited to attend and connect with experts providing education on overdose prevention, grief support resources, and information about treatment and recovery services.

“Veterans and their families deserve access to every resource available to help prevent tragedy and find hope in recovery,” said Dr Lisa Zacher, Chief of Staff, Orlando VA Healthcare System. “This event reflects our commitment to ensuring no Veteran or family walks this path alone.”

The tabling events at each participating site will feature materials and representatives from Behavioral Health, Whole Health, Chaplain Services, and community organizations focused on overdose prevention and bereavement support.

International Overdose Awareness Day is the world’s largest annual campaign to end overdose, remember without stigma those who have died, and acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind.

For more information, please visit International Overdose Awareness Day, or the CDC’s Overdose Prevention page.

# # #

About the Orlando VA Healthcare System: Established in 2006, the Orlando VA Healthcare System is one of the leading healthcare systems serving more than 142,000 Veterans in the VA Sunshine Health Care Network offering healthcare services at 11 locations serving east central Florida. Recently recognized by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the healthcare system received 5 out of 5 stars in overall hospital quality. The healthcare system has also been given 5-star recognition for patient experience by Becker’s Hospital Review and was awarded the 2024 Patient Safety Program of Excellence designation from the Veterans Health Administration’s National Center for Patient Safety.

To learn more about the facilities and services offered by the OVAHCS, please visit: VA Orlando Health Care | Veterans Affairs, subscribe to receive email updates by clicking here, like us on Facebook at: Orlando VA Healthcare System | Facebook, follow us on Instagram at: Orlando VA Healthcare System (@ovahcs) • Instagram photos and videos or on Twitter at: @OVAHCS / Twitter.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Office of Public Affairs

Orlando VA Health Care System

407-840-6967 I vhaorlpublicaffairs@va.gov.