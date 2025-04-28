Orlando VA Healthcare System to Host Memorial Day Ceremony Honoring Fallen Heroes

PRESS RELEASE

April 28, 2025

Orlando , FL — The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) will host a Memorial Day ceremony on Friday, May 23 at 10 a.m. to honor and remember the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our Nation.

The event will take place at the amphitheater located at the rear entrance of the Orlando VA Medical Center in Lake Nona.

Cindy VanBibber, Director of Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, will serve as the keynote speaker. A proud U.S. Army Veteran, VanBibber brings more than 25 years of combined military and federal service to her role. She has dedicated her career to ensuring Veterans and their families receive the honor and respect they deserve, particularly in their final resting place. Her leadership at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery has helped uphold the NCA’s sacred mission of memorializing those who served with dignity and reverence.

Orlando VA Director/CEO, Timothy J. Cooke emphasized the importance of community remembrance and Veteran support. “Memorial Day is a time for reflection and gratitude,” said Cooke. “This ceremony is a solemn reminder of the cost of freedom and an opportunity for our community to come together in honor of those who gave all.”

Event Details:

Date/Time: Friday, May 23 at 10 a.m.

Friday, May 23 at 10 a.m. Location: Amphitheater at the rear entrance of the Orlando VA Medical Center, Lake Nona, Orlando, Fla.

Amphitheater at the rear entrance of the Orlando VA Medical Center, Lake Nona, Orlando, Fla. RSVP Requested: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TQG5VTL

Parking: Available in the east and west parking garages, as well as the south parking lot near the emergency department



Attendees are asked not to park in the Community Living Center or Domiciliary parking areas. Golf cart shuttles will be available to assist guests to and from the event location.

Media representatives interested in attending and hosting media engagements are encouraged to contact the Office of Public Affairs by emailing vhaorlpublicaffairs@va.gov or by calling 407-840-6967.



For more information please visit: VA Orlando Health Care | Veterans Affairs, subscribe to receive email updates by clicking here, like us on Facebook at: @OVAHCS, follow us on Instagram at: @OVAHCS or on Twitter at: @OVAHCS.

###

Established in October 2006, the Orlando VA Healthcare System (VAHCS) was designated a 1a facility (most complex) in 2021, with more than 5,660 employees and an annual budget of $1.5B and serves more than 131,000 Veterans in Central Florida. The Orlando VA Medical Center at Lake Nona provides outpatient, inpatient and emergency services. Lake Nona’s 65-acre medical campus encompasses 134 acute inpatient beds, providing complex Medical/Surgical/Mental Health specialty care, advanced diagnostic services, and a large multispecialty outpatient clinic as well as a 120-bed Community Living Center, two Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Programs/Domiciliaries (60-beds located at the Lake Nona Campus and 58-beds at the Lake Baldwin Campus). Outpatient services are provided at a Health Care Center in Viera, a Multispecialty Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Daytona Beach, and five Community-Based Outpatient Clinics located in Clermont, Kissimmee, Deltona, Palm Bay and Tavares.