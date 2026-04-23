Orlando VA Healthcare System to Host Memorial Day Ceremony Honoring Fallen Service Members

PRESS RELEASE

April 23, 2026

Orlando, FL - The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) invites Veterans, families, staff, and the Central Florida community to attend its annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Friday, May 22, 2026, at the Orlando VA Medical Center.

RSVP is requested for those planning to attend.

The ceremony will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the Outdoor Amphitheater, located at 13800 Veterans Way, Orlando, FL 32827, and will honor the brave men and women who gave their lives in service to the nation.



This year’s keynote speaker will be Rear Admiral (ret) Denise Hinton, a distinguished leader in public health and military service. Rear Admiral Hinton previously served as the Deputy Surgeon General of the United States from October 2021 to September 2025 and performed the duties of the Surgeon General in 2025. Her career also includes serving as Chief Scientist at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and as a nurse officer in the U.S. Air Force. A Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing, she has received numerous national honors for her contributions to science and public health.

Prior to the ceremony, Veteran Outreach will begin at 9:00 a.m. and continue throughout the event. This outreach effort will feature VA programs and Veteran Service Organizations sharing information, resources, and services available to Veterans across Central Florida. Attendees can engage with representatives, receive educational materials, and learn more about the support available to them and their families.

“Memorial Day is a solemn reminder of the sacrifices made by those who gave everything in service to our country,” said Timothy Cooke, Director and CEO of the Orlando VA Healthcare System. “At the Orlando VA, we are honored to stand alongside our Veterans and community as we remember the fallen, reflect on their legacy, and reaffirm our commitment to those who have served and continue to serve.”

The Presentation of Colors will be conducted by the American Legion Post 286 from Pine Castle, FL. Additionally, musical performances will be provided by the VFW Post 2093 Central Florida Community Band & Brass Trio, adding a ceremonial tribute to the program.

Parking Information:

Parking is available in both the east and west parking garages, as well as the south parking lot near the emergency department.

Attendees are kindly asked not to park in the Community Living Center or Domiciliary parking areas.

Golf cart shuttles will be provided to assist guests traveling to and from the amphitheater.

For those unable to attend in person, the ceremony will be streamed live online: Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/live/iAcZgV5MpMs.

Visit: VA Orlando Health Care | Veterans Affairs, to subscribe and receive email updates by clicking here, like us on Facebook at: @OVAHCS, follow us on Instagram at: @OVAHCS, or on Twitter at: @OVAHCS.

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Established in October 2006, the Orlando VA Healthcare System (VAHCS) was designated a 1a facility (most complex) in 2021, with more than 5,660 employees and an annual budget of $1.5B and serves more than 149,931 Veterans in Central Florida. The Orlando VA Medical Center at Lake Nona provides outpatient, inpatient, and emergency services. Lake Nona’s 65-acre medical campus encompasses 159 acute inpatient beds, providing complex Medical/Surgical/Mental Health specialty care, advanced diagnostic services, and a large multispecialty outpatient clinic, as well as a 120-bed Community Living Center, two Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Programs/Domiciliaries (60-beds located at the Lake Nona Campus and 56 beds at the Lake Baldwin Campus). Outpatient services are provided at a Health Care Center in Viera, a Multispecialty Community-Based Outpatient Clinic in Daytona Beach, and five Community-Based Outpatient Clinics located in Clermont, Lake Baldwin, Kissimmee, Deltona, Palm Bay, and Tavares.