Orlando VA Healthcare System to Host Mental Health Summit Sept. 24

PRESS RELEASE

September 12, 2025

Orlando , FL - On Wednesday, September 24, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. the Orlando VA Healthcare System will host a virtual Mental Health Summit.

Participants interested in joining this virtual event, can register here: Summit Registration.



The purpose of the Mental Health Summit is to bring together key community stakeholders with the goal of enhancing access to mental health services and addressing the mental health care needs of Veterans and their family members residing in our community.



The forum will provide information on peer support, access to care, the continuum of care within mental health, and suicide prevention. Everyone is encouraged to principate in these discussions to gain valuable insights, share experiences, and contribute to the ongoing improvement of mental health services for Veterans.



For more information about the summit or any questions, please email: Nyssa.Tai@va.gov.