Orlando VA Healthcare System to Host National Vietnam Veterans Day Ceremony Friday, March 28, 2025

PRESS RELEASE

March 6, 2025

Orlando , FL — The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) in collaboration with the Orange County Mayor’s Veterans Advisory Council, the Central Florida Veterans Memorial Park Foundation (CFVMPF), and the Vietnam Unforgettable Memories Foundation, will host a National Vietnam War Veterans Day Ceremony.

The National Vietnam War Veterans Day 50th Commemoration Ceremony will be held on Friday, March 28, 2025, at 11:00 a.m.



The ceremony will take place at the amphitheater located behind the Orlando VA Medical Center, adjacent to the Community Living Center, at 13800 Veterans Way, Orlando, FL. This milestone event honors and expresses gratitude to the brave men and women who served during the Vietnam War, recognizing their sacrifices and dedication to our nation.



OVAHCS Director/CEO Timothy J. Cooke will deliver the opening remarks, underscoring the importance of recognizing and supporting Vietnam Veterans. Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings will present a proclamation honoring their service, followed by a keynote address from Retired Major General Arnold Fields, a distinguished leader and advocate for Veterans.



The ceremony will feature music from the VFW Post 2093 Central Florida Community Band and a special display of the Patriot Guard Riders Vietnam Veterans Wall, a powerful tribute to those who served.



“The National Vietnam War Veterans Day Ceremony is an opportunity for our community to come together and pay tribute to the heroes who served during the Vietnam War,” said Timothy J. Cooke, OVAHCS Director/CEO. “As we commemorate this 50th anniversary, let us not only express our deepest gratitude but also reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that all Veterans receive the recognition, care, and support they deserve.”



Parking for the event will be available in the east and west parking garages, as well as in the south parking lot near the emergency room. Attendees are kindly asked to refrain from parking in the Community Living Center and Domiciliary parking lots. Golf cart shuttles will be available to assist attendees to and from the ground floor of the parking garages.



This event is open to the public, and all are encouraged to attend as we honor and remember the courage and sacrifices of our Vietnam Veterans.



The Orlando VA Healthcare System is committed to providing high-quality healthcare services to Veterans across Central Florida. With a mission to honor and serve those who have defended our nation, OVAHCS offers comprehensive medical care, mental health support, and community outreach initiatives to enhance the well-being of our Veterans.



Media representatives interested in attending and hosting media engagements are encouraged to contact the Office of Public Affairs by emailing vhaorlpublicaffairs@va.go or by calling 407-840-6967.



Established in October 2006, the Orlando VA Healthcare System (VAHCS) was designated a 1a facility (most complex) in 2021, with more than 5,660 employees and an annual budget of $1.5B and serves more than 131,000 Veterans in Central Florida.

The Orlando VA Medical Center at Lake Nona provides outpatient, inpatient and emergency services. Lake Nona’s 65-acre medical campus encompasses 134 acute inpatient beds, providing complex Medical/Surgical/Mental Health specialty care, advanced diagnostic services, and a large multispecialty outpatient clinic as well as a 120-bed Community Living Center, two Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Programs/Domiciliaries (60-beds located at the Lake Nona Campus and 58-beds at the Lake Baldwin Campus). Outpatient services are provided at a Health Care Center in Viera, a Multispecialty Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Daytona Beach, and five Community-Based Outpatient Clinics located in Clermont, Kissimmee, Deltona, Palm Bay and Tavares.