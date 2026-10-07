Orlando VA Healthcare System to Host “Trunk or Treat” Event for Veterans, Families, and the Community

PRESS RELEASE

October 7, 2026

Orlando , FL - The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) invites Veterans, their families, and the community to its annual Trunk or Treat event. The family-friendly celebration will take place Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Orlando VA Medical Center, 13800 Veterans Way, Orlando, FL 32827.

Hosted in partnership with Wounded Warrior Project and the Center for Development & Civic Engagement (CDCE), the event will feature decorated trunks, treats, music, bounce houses, and activities for all ages.

Costumes are encouraged as OVAHCS brings Veterans, families, VA staff, community partners, and neighbors together for an afternoon of fun and connection.

There is no registration required to attend the Trunk or Treat event. Veterans, families, and community members who simply want to attend and enjoy the festivities are welcome to come out between 1 and 3 p.m.

Organizations, community partners, and individuals interested in hosting a decorated trunk or table during the event must register in advance using the participant registration here. This registration is only for those wishing to host a trunk or table and is not required for general event attendance.

Participating trunk and table hosts are scheduled to arrive and set up between 11:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m., with breakdown scheduled from 3:15 to 4 p.m.

“Events like Trunk or Treat give us an opportunity to connect with Veterans and their families outside of the traditional health care setting while strengthening the relationships that make our Veteran community so special,” said Cristina Mercado Acevedo, Chief of the Center for Development and Civic Engagement. “We look forward to welcoming Veterans, families and our Central Florida community for a safe and enjoyable afternoon together.”

Event Details

What: OVAHCS Trunk or Treat

When: Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026, from 1–3 p.m.

Where: Orlando VA Medical Center, 13800 Veterans Way, Orlando, FL 32827

Who: Veterans, families, and members of the community

Cost: Free

Attendee Registration: None required

Those interested in hosting a trunk or table should use the separate participant registration link here.

Registration is not required for guests attending the event.



To learn more about the facilities and services offered by the OVAHCS, please visit: VA Orlando Health Care | Veterans Affairs, subscribe to receive email updates by clicking here, like us on Facebook at: Orlando VA Healthcare System | Facebook, follow us on Instagram at: Orlando VA Healthcare System (@ovahcs) • Instagram photos and videos or on Twitter at: @OVAHCS / Twitter.

###

Established in October 2006, the Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) was designated a 1a facility (most complex) in 2021, with more than 5,660 employees and an annual budget of $2.4B and serves more than 149,000 Veterans in Central Florida. The Orlando VA Medical Center at Lake Nona provides outpatient, inpatient, and emergency services. Lake Nona’s 65-acre medical campus encompasses 134 acute inpatient beds, providing complex Medical/Surgical/Mental Health specialty care, advanced diagnostic services, and a large multispecialty outpatient clinic, as well as a 120-bed Community Living Center, two Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Programs/Domiciliaries (60-beds located at the Lake Nona Campus and 56 beds at the Lake Baldwin Campus). Outpatient services are provided at a Health Care Center in Viera, Multispecialty Community-Based Outpatient Clinics in Daytona Beach, Lake Baldwin, and five Community-Based Outpatient Clinics located in Clermont, Kissimmee, Deltona, Palm Bay, and Tavares.