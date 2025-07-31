Orlando VA Healthcare System to Host Veterans Town Hall at Nyami Nyami River Lodge at the Brevard Zoo

PRESS RELEASE

July 30, 2025

Melbourne, FL - The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) invites Veterans, their families, caregivers, and the community to a Veterans Townhall on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at the Nyami Nyami River Lodge at the Brevard Zoo, located at 8225 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL 32940.

The event will include a resource fair followed by a leadership panel discussion designed to address Veterans’ questions, concerns, and feedback about VA healthcare and benefits. RSVP is required for this event. Scan the QR code on the event flyer or click here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/OVAHCSVeteranTownHall

Event Schedule:

Veterans Resource Fair: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Veterans will have the opportunity to speak directly with representatives from VA, as well as community partners offering services and resources.

Leadership Townhall Panel: 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.



Hear directly from VA leadership and get your questions answered. Panel members include:

Questions? Email us at: vhaorlpublicaffairs@va.gov

This event is free and open to the first 200 who RSVP. Don’t miss this opportunity to engage with your VA leaders and learn more about the services available to you.

Media representatives interested in attending and hosting media engagements are encouraged to contact the Office of Public Affairs by emailing vhaorlpublicaffairs@va.go or by calling 407-840-6967.



For more information please visit: VA Orlando Health Care | Veterans Affairs



Established in 2006, the Orlando VA Healthcare System is one of the leading healthcare systems serving more than 142,000 Veterans in the VA Sunshine Health Care Network offering healthcare services at 11 locations serving east central Florida. Recently recognized by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the healthcare system received 5 out of 5 stars in overall hospital quality. The healthcare system has also been given 5-star recognition for patient experience by Becker’s Hospital Review and was awarded the 2024 Patient Safety Program of Excellence designation from the Veterans Health Administration’s National Center for Patient Safety.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Office of Public Affairs

Orlando VA Health Care System

407-840-6967 I vhaorlpublicaffairs@va.gov