Orlando VA Healthcare System to Host Veterans Town Hall at the Orlando VA Medical Center in Lake Nona – Aug. 7

PRESS RELEASE

July 21, 2026

Orlando, FL - The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) invites Veterans, their families, caregivers, and the community to a Veterans Town Hall on Friday, August 7, 2026 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Orlando VA Medical Center – 4th Floor Auditorium located at 13800 Veterans Way, Orlando, FL 32827.

The event will include a resource fair followed by a leadership panel discussion designed to address Veterans’ questions, concerns, and feedback about VA healthcare and benefits.

RSVP is required for this event. Scan the QR code on the event flyer or click here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/OVAHCSVeteranTownHall

Event Schedule:

Veterans Resource Fair : 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Veterans will have the opportunity to speak directly with representatives from VA, as well as community partners offering services and resources.

: 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Leadership Townhall Panel: 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Hear directly from VA leadership and get your questions answered. Panel members include:

Parking is available in both the East and West parking garages, as well as the outdoor South parking lot near the Emergency Department. (Please see attached Orlando VAMC – Facility Guide)

Important Information:

For questions and more information, you can email us at: vhaorlpublicaffairs@va.gov or contact us via phone at .

Media representatives interested in attending and hosting media engagements are encouraged to contact the Office of Public Affairs by emailing vhaorlpublicaffairs@va.go or by calling .

Visit: VA Orlando Health Care | Veterans Affairs, to subscribe and receive email updates by clicking here, like us on Facebook at: @OVAHCS, follow us on Instagram at: @OVAHCS, or on Twitter at: @OVAHCS.

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Established in October 2006, the Orlando VA Healthcare System (VAHCS) was designated a 1a facility (most complex) in 2021, with more than 5,660 employees and an annual budget of $2.4B and serves more than 149,931 Veterans in Central Florida. The Orlando VA Medical Center at Lake Nona provides outpatient, inpatient, and emergency services. Lake Nona’s 65-acre medical campus encompasses 159 acute inpatient beds, providing complex Medical/Surgical/Mental Health specialty care, advanced diagnostic services, and a large multispecialty outpatient clinic, as well as a 120-bed Community Living Center, two Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Programs/Domiciliaries (60-beds located at the Lake Nona Campus and 56 beds at the Lake Baldwin Campus). Outpatient services are provided at a Health Care Center in Viera, a Multispecialty Community-Based Outpatient Clinic in Daytona Beach, and five Community-Based Outpatient Clinics located in Clermont, Lake Baldwin, Kissimmee, Deltona, Palm Bay, and Tavares.