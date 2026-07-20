Orlando VA Healthcare System to Host Veterans Town Hall at the Orlando VA Medical Center in Lake Nona – Aug. 7

PRESS RELEASE

July 20, 2026

Orlando , FL - The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) invites Veterans, their families, caregivers, and the community to a Veterans Town Hall on Friday, August 7, 2026 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Orlando VA Medical Center – 4th Floor Auditorium located at 13800 Veterans Way, Orlando, FL 32827.

The event will include a resource fair followed by a leadership panel discussion designed to address Veterans’ questions, concerns, and feedback about VA healthcare and benefits.

RSVP is required for this event. Scan the QR code on the event flyer or click here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/OVAHCSVeteranTownHall

Event Schedule:

Veterans Resource Fair : 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Veterans will have the opportunity to speak directly with representatives from VA, as well as community partners offering services and resources.

: 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Leadership Townhall Panel: 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Hear directly from VA leadership and get your questions answered. Panel members include:

Parking is available in both the East and West parking garages, as well as the outdoor South parking lot near the Emergency Department. (Please see attached Orlando VAMC – Facility Guide)

Important Information:

For questions and more information, you can email us at: vhaorlpublicaffairs@va.gov or contact us via phone at .

Media representatives interested in attending and hosting media engagements are encouraged to contact the Office of Public Affairs by emailing vhaorlpublicaffairs@va.go or by calling .

Visit: VA Orlando Health Care | Veterans Affairs, to subscribe and receive email updates by clicking here, like us on Facebook at: @OVAHCS, follow us on Instagram at: @OVAHCS, or on Twitter at: @OVAHCS.