Orlando VA Healthcare System to Host Virtual Pregnancy and Infant Loss Memorial Event

PRESS RELEASE

October 6, 2025

Orlando, FL - You are invited to join the Orlando VA Healthcare System for our Virtual Pregnancy and Infant Loss Memorial Event on Tuesday, October 15, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

This event brings our community together to raise awareness and break the silence surrounding pregnancy and infant loss. Together, we will honor and remember the babies who departed too soon, while supporting the families who carry their memory in their hearts.

Guest Speakers

We are honored to feature:

• Theresa E. Zephirin, Woman Veteran Program Manager



• Melissa Anh Tran, Marriage and Family Therapist



• Chaplain James E. Stewart Jr., Lake Nona DOM



Each speaker will share reflections of hope, healing, and remembrance, offering comfort and connection for those affected by loss.

Event Details

Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2025,

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Location: Virtual (link provided upon registration)

To register, please scan the QR code on the flyer or click here to register.

If you would like to honor your baby during the ceremony by sharing their name and/or a memento, please email glorian.chehade@va.gov. Let’s come together in remembrance, compassion, and support for all those affected by pregnancy and infant loss.



###

Established in October 2006, the Orlando VA Healthcare System (VAHCS) was designated a 1a facility (most complex) in 2021, with more than 5,660 employees and an annual budget of $1.5B and serves more than 131,000 Veterans in Central Florida. The Orlando VA Medical Center at Lake Nona provides outpatient, inpatient and emergency services. Lake Nona’s 65-acre medical campus encompasses 134 acute inpatient beds, providing complex Medical/Surgical/Mental Health specialty care, advanced diagnostic services, and a large multispecialty outpatient clinic as well as a 120-bed Community Living Center, two Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Programs/Domiciliaries (60-beds located at the Lake Nona Campus and 58-beds at the Lake Baldwin Campus). Outpatient services are provided at a Health Care Center in Viera, a Multispecialty Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Daytona Beach, and five Community-Based Outpatient Clinics located in Clermont, Kissimmee, Deltona, Palm Bay and Tavares.