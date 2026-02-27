Orlando VA Healthcare System upgrades health care infrastructure

PRESS RELEASE

February 27, 2026

Orlando , FL - Orlando, Fla – The Orlando VA Healthcare System today announced it will begin infrastructure upgrades to ensure safe and effective patient care.

These projects are part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve department health care facilities in fiscal year 2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program.

Orlando VA HCS improvement projects for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 are:

Replace Galvanized Domestic Water Lines at Lake Baldwin for EPA Compliance.

“Improved facilities, equipment, and infrastructure mean better care for Veterans, and these funds will enable the OVAHCS to achieve that goal,” said Tim Cooke, OVAHCS Director/CEO. “Better care for Veterans is our goal, and these projects will enable us to achieve just that.”

These infrastructure investments are part of a host of important initiatives to improve VA during the second Trump Administration. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has:

Reduced the backlog of Veterans waiting for VA benefits by 60%.

For more information, contact Melanie Thomas at melanie.thomas@va.gov or .

###