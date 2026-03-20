Orlando VA Hospice & Palliative Medicine Team Receives National Circle of Life Award

PRESS RELEASE

March 20, 2026

Orlando, FL - The Orlando VA Hospice and Palliative Team has been named a 2026 Circle of Life Award winner by the American Hospital Association recognizing the organization’s exceptional commitment to compassionate, Veteran-centered care of those facing serious illness.

The award honors innovative programs that demonstrate excellence in caring for patients with serious illness and supporting their families. The Orlando VA’s Geriatrics and Extended Care (GEC) Hospice and Palliative Medicine Team was recognized for its interdisciplinary approach, integration of palliative care across the continuum of care, and dedication to ensuring Veterans receive compassionate support throughout their healthcare journey.

Since its inception in 2009 with just one staff member, the Orlando VA’s Hospice and Palliative Medicine program has grown into a robust interdisciplinary team including physicians, ARPNs, nurses, social workers, and chaplains who work together to address the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of Veterans and their loved ones. They offer both disease-directed treatment as well as symptom management.

Staff members are experienced in caring for Veterans with unique military-related experiences, including post-traumatic stress disorder and moral injury. Resources such as Fisher House also provide additional support by offering families a place to stay while their loved one receives treatment.

The program also utilizes innovative tools such as the Care Assessment of Need (CAN) score and Risk Assessment Index (RAI) to help identify Veterans who may benefit from early palliative care consultation. By proactively identifying patients with higher risk of hospitalization, frailty, or declining health, the team can begin conversations about care goals earlier and help Veterans make informed decisions aligned with their values and wishes.

“"We are honored to care for our nation's heroes and their families during life's most difficult moments. Our mission is to provide compassionate, whole-person care that supports the spirit, body, and mind, while respecting each veteran's dignity, wishes, and legacy" said Dr. Padma Vedantam, Medical Director for Geriatrics and Extended Care, Community Living Center.

The Circle of Life Award ceremony will take place during the AHA Leadership Summit scheduled for July 12–14, 2026, in Denver.

“This national recognition reflects the compassion, expertise, and teamwork that define the care we provide to Veterans at the Orlando VA,” said Timothy J. Cooke, Director and CEO of the Orlando VA Health Care System. “Our hospice and palliative care professionals exemplify our mission to honor those who served and ensure Veterans and their families receive the support, dignity, and respect they deserve.”

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Established in October 2006, the Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) was designated a 1a facility (most complex) in 2021, with more than 5,660 employees and an annual budget of $1.5B and serves more than 149,000 Veterans in Central Florida. The Orlando VA Medical Center at Lake Nona provides outpatient, inpatient, and emergency services. Lake Nona’s 65-acre medical campus encompasses 134 acute inpatient beds, providing complex Medical/Surgical/Mental Health specialty care, advanced diagnostic services, and a large multispecialty outpatient clinic, as well as a 120-bed Community Living Center, two Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Programs/Domiciliaries (60-beds located at the Lake Nona Campus and 56 beds at the Lake Baldwin Campus). Outpatient services are provided at a Health Care Center in Viera, a Multispecialty Community-Based Outpatient Clinic in Daytona Beach, and five Community-Based Outpatient Clinics located in Clermont, Lake Baldwin, Kissimmee, Deltona, Palm Bay and Tavares.