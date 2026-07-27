Orlando VA Invites Women Veterans to "Reclaiming Community" Virtual Forum on August 18

PRESS RELEASE

July 27, 2026

Orlando, FL - The Orlando VA Healthcare System invites Women Veterans to join us for the Reclaiming Community: Women Veterans Forum, a virtual event designed to foster connection, support, and belonging among women who have served in the U.S. military.

The forum will take place on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. via Microsoft Teams.

This uplifting and engaging forum offers a welcoming space where Women Veterans can reconnect with one another, establish meaningful community, strengthen support networks, and celebrate the resilience that defines their military service and life beyond the uniform.

"Community is a vital part of healing and thriving after military service. Too often, Women Veterans experience isolation after leaving the military, but reconnecting with others who understand their journey can have a profound impact on their emotional, physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. This virtual forum offers an opportunity for Women Veterans, no matter where they are, to find fellowship, build meaningful peer support, and rediscover the strength that comes from community. Together, we can reconnect, support one another, and continue serving each other in new and meaningful ways," said Theresa Zephirin, LCSW, Woman Veteran Program Manager at the Orlando VA.

Participants will explore what community means to them while engaging in conversations that honor their past, celebrate their present, and inspire their future. The event encourages attendees to "show up exactly as you are" and be part of a conversation centered on the experiences and strengths of Women Veterans.

Women Veterans are encouraged to register using the QR code on the event flyer or through the event registration link here.

Event Details:



Date: Tuesday, August 18, 2026

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Location: Virtual via Microsoft Teams Webinar

Registration: Register using the QR code on the event flyer or the registration link here.

For more information about the Reclaiming Community: Women Veterans Forum, please contact Theresa Zephirin, LCSW, Woman Veteran Program Manager, at .



To learn more about the facilities and services offered by the OVAHCS, please visit: VA Orlando Health Care | Veterans Affairs, subscribe to receive email updates by clicking here, like us on Facebook at: Orlando VA Healthcare System | Facebook, follow us on Instagram at: Orlando VA Healthcare System (@ovahcs) • Instagram photos and videos or on Twitter at: @OVAHCS / Twitter.

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Established in October 2006, the Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) was designated a 1a facility (most complex) in 2021, with more than 5,660 employees and an annual budget of $2.4B and serves more than 149,000 Veterans in Central Florida. The Orlando VA Medical Center at Lake Nona provides outpatient, inpatient, and emergency services. Lake Nona’s 65-acre medical campus encompasses 134 acute inpatient beds, providing complex Medical/Surgical/Mental Health specialty care, advanced diagnostic services, and a large multispecialty outpatient clinic, as well as a 120-bed Community Living Center, two Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Programs/Domiciliaries (60-beds located at the Lake Nona Campus and 56 beds at the Lake Baldwin Campus). Outpatient services are provided at a Health Care Center in Viera, a Multispecialty Community-Based Outpatient Clinic in Daytona Beach, and five Community-Based Outpatient Clinics located in Clermont, Lake Baldwin, Kissimmee, Deltona, Palm Bay and Tavares.