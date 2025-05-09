Orlando VA Medical Center to Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary

PRESS RELEASE

May 9, 2025

Orlando , FL — The Orlando VA Medical Center will commemorate a decade of service, innovation, and commitment to Veteran care with a special 10-Year Anniversary Celebration and Ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2025, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

The event will take place at the amphitheater located at the rear of the medical center, bringing together Veterans, staff, community leaders, and distinguished guests to honor this significant milestone.



Since opening its doors in 2015, the Orlando VA Medical Center has grown into one of the nation’s premier VA healthcare systems—culminating in the achievement of a 5-star rating for quality and patient satisfaction. The ceremony will reflect on the journey from groundbreaking to becoming a national leader in Veteran healthcare.



“This 10-year anniversary is more than a celebration—it’s a testament to our unwavering commitment to Veterans,” said Timothy J. Cooke, Medical Center Director/CEO for the Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVHACS).

“Our 5-star rating represents the continued dedication of every employee who works tirelessly to deliver the highest standard of care for Veterans.”



The event will feature remarks from VA leadership, a look back at key moments in the medical center’s development, and a ceremonial tribute to the Veterans and staff who made it possible.



Parking for the event will be available in the east and west parking garages, as well as in the south parking lot near the emergency room. Attendees are kindly asked to refrain from parking in the Community Living Center and Domiciliary parking lots. Golf cart shuttles will be available to assist attendees to and from the ground floor of the parking garages.

Established in October 2006, the Orlando VA Healthcare System (VAHCS) was designated a 1a facility (most complex) in 2021, with more than 5,660 employees and an annual budget of $1.5B and serves more than 131,000 Veterans in Central Florida.

The Orlando VA Medical Center at Lake Nona provides outpatient, inpatient and emergency services. Lake Nona’s 65-acre medical campus encompasses 134 acute inpatient beds, providing complex Medical/Surgical/Mental Health specialty care, advanced diagnostic services, and a large multispecialty outpatient clinic as well as a 120-bed Community Living Center, two Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Programs/Domiciliaries (60-beds located at the Lake Nona Campus and 58-beds at the Lake Baldwin Campus). Outpatient services are provided at a Health Care Center in Viera, a Multispecialty Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Daytona Beach, and five Community-Based Outpatient Clinics located in Clermont, Kissimmee, Deltona, Palm Bay and Tavares