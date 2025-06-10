Orlando VA to Host Annual Caregiver Summit to Strengthen Support for Veteran Caregivers

PRESS RELEASE

June 10, 2025

Orlando , FL — The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) will host its Annual Caregiver Summit on Monday, June 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. . at the Orlando VA Medical Center in Lake Nona. The event will also be available virtually to accommodate participants across the region.

The summit, organized by the Orlando VA Caregiver Support Program (CSP), brings together community partners, VA staff, and caregivers to foster collaboration, share resources, and explore innovative ways to support those who care for our nation’s Veterans.

“The vital role caregivers play in a Veteran’s recovery and quality of life cannot be overstated,” said Timothy Cooke, Director/CEO of the Orlando VA Healthcare System. “This summit is about strengthening our partnerships and ensuring that caregivers have the tools, knowledge, and support they need to continue providing exceptional care. We are committed to doing everything we can to empower those who stand by our Veterans every day.”

The Caregiver Support Program is dedicated to promoting the health and well-being of family caregivers through a range of services, education, and tools that help caregivers take care of themselves while continuing to support their loved ones. The summit will feature guest speakers, interactive discussions, and networking opportunities to build bridges between the VA and its community partners.

Christene Suarez, LCSW Social Work Supervisor and Program Manager at the Orlando VA, emphasized the collaborative focus of the event.

“Caregivers are often the unsung heroes in the recovery journey of Veterans,” said Suarez. “This summit allows us to come together as a community—VA staff, providers, and partners—to share ideas and solutions that make a real difference in caregivers’ lives. It’s about listening, learning, and lifting each other up.”

The event will be held in the auditorium of the Orlando VA Medical Center located at 13800 Veterans Way, Orlando, FL 32827.

All healthcare professionals, Veterans, caregivers, and community organizations are encouraged to attend.

For more information, please contact the Orlando VA Caregiver Support Team at michelle.harper@va.gov; catherine.read2@va.gov or crystal.marrero-ramirez@va.gov.

Media representatives interested in attending and hosting media engagements are encouraged to contact the Office of Public Affairs by emailing vhaorlpublicaffairs@va.go or by calling 407-840-6967.



Established in October 2006, the Orlando VA Healthcare System (VAHCS) was designated a 1a facility (most complex) in 2021, with more than 5,660 employees and an annual budget of $1.5B and serves more than 131,000 Veterans in Central Florida. The Orlando VA Medical Center at Lake Nona provides outpatient, inpatient, and emergency services. Lake Nona’s 65-acre medical campus encompasses 134 acute inpatient beds, providing complex Medical/Surgical/Mental Health specialty care, advanced diagnostic services, and a large multispecialty outpatient clinic as well as a 120-bed Community Living Center, two Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Programs/Domiciliaries (60-beds located at the Lake Nona Campus and 58-beds at the Lake Baldwin Campus). Outpatient services are provided at a Health Care Center in Viera, a Multispecialty Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Daytona Beach, and five Community-Based Outpatient Clinics located in Clermont, Kissimmee, Deltona, Palm Bay, and Tavares.