Orlando VA to Host Free AARP Tax Preparation Services for Veterans

February 3, 2026

Orlando, FL - The Orlando VA Medical Center is partnering with AARP Foundation Tax-Aide to offer free, in-person tax preparation services for Veterans during the 2026 tax season.

The free tax preparation sessions will take place on February 18, March 9, and April 6, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at the Orlando VA Medical Center, located at 13800 Veterans Way, Orlando, Florida 32827.

Services are available by appointment only.



AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is the nation’s largest free tax assistance program and is staffed by IRS-certified volunteers who are trained to help taxpayers accurately prepare and file their federal tax returns. The service is completely free, confidential, and open to taxpayers of all ages.

Veterans are encouraged to review which tax returns the program can and cannot prepare before their appointment. Click here to view the full list.



AARP membership is not required to participate. Veterans attending a tax preparation appointment are asked to bring a photo ID, Social Security card(s) for all individuals on the return, IRS letters if applicable, all tax documents, last year’s tax return (if available), and bank routing and account numbers for direct deposit.

Click here for a complete list of documents to bring to your appointment.



The Orlando VA Healthcare System remains committed to supporting Veterans beyond health care by connecting them with valuable community resources that promote financial stability and overall well-being. Veterans interested in scheduling an appointment can scan the QR code or click here.



To learn more about programs and services offered at the OVAHCS, please visit: VA Orlando Health Care | Veterans Affairs, subscribe to receive email updates by clicking here

Established in October 2006, the Orlando VA Healthcare System (VAHCS) was designated a 1a facility (most complex) in 2021, with more than 5,660 employees and an annual budget of $1.5B and serves more than 149,931 Veterans in Central Florida. The Orlando VA Medical Center at Lake Nona provides outpatient, inpatient, and emergency services. Lake Nona’s 65-acre medical campus encompasses 159 acute inpatient beds, providing complex Medical/Surgical/Mental Health specialty care, advanced diagnostic services, and a large multispecialty outpatient clinic, as well as a 120-bed Community Living Center, two Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Programs/Domiciliaries (60-beds located at the Lake Nona Campus and 56 beds at the Lake Baldwin Campus). Outpatient services are provided at a Health Care Center in Viera, a Multispecialty Community-Based Outpatient Clinic in Daytona Beach, and five Community-Based Outpatient Clinics located in Clermont, Lake Baldwin, Kissimmee, Deltona, Palm Bay and Tavares