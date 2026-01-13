Orlando VA to Host Saturday Drive-Thru Flu Vaccination Events

PRESS RELEASE

January 13, 2026

Orlando, FL - The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) will host a series of Saturday drive-thru flu vaccination events to make it easier for Veterans to protect themselves during flu season.

The drive-thru clinics are designed to provide a fast, convenient, and safe way for Veterans to receive their annual flu shot without leaving their vehicles. By offering weekend hours and rotating locations across Central Florida, the Orlando VA seeks to reach more Veterans and reduce barriers to preventive care.

In addition to flu vaccinations, Outreach Services staff will be on-site at each location to provide information about VA programs, benefits, and health care services. Eligibility and Enrollment Services will also be available to assist Veterans with enrolling in VA health care, updating information, and answering eligibility-related questions.

Veterans who are not yet enrolled in VA health care, or who would like to save time during the event, are encouraged to pre-fill and print their application in advance by visiting: https://www.va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply/.

Completing the form ahead of time can help streamline the enrollment process on-site.

Influenza can lead to serious complications, especially for older adults and individuals with chronic health conditions. Getting vaccinated helps protect Veterans, their families, and the broader community while reducing the risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and strain on health care services.

“These drive-thru events are about meeting Veterans where they are,” said Dr. Meshondra Collins, Chief of Primary Care. “By offering convenient Saturday options at multiple locations, we’re making preventive care more accessible and helping Veterans stay healthy throughout flu season.”

The drive-thru flu clinics will operate on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., except for the Daytona location, which will operate from 8 a.m. to noon. The schedule is as follows:

Veterans enrolled in VA health care are encouraged to participate. No appointment is required.

For further details about the flu clinics, please contact Vanessa Persaud or Vanessa Fuentes.

Established in October 2006, the Orlando VA Healthcare System (VAHCS) was designated a 1a facility (most complex) in 2021, with more than 5,660 employees and an annual budget of $1.5B and serves more than 149,931 Veterans in Central Florida. The Orlando VA Medical Center at Lake Nona provides outpatient, inpatient, and emergency services. Lake Nona’s 65-acre medical campus encompasses 159 acute inpatient beds, providing complex Medical/Surgical/Mental Health specialty care, advanced diagnostic services, and a large multispecialty outpatient clinic, as well as a 120-bed Community Living Center, two Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Programs/Domiciliaries (60-beds located at the Lake Nona Campus and 56 beds at the Lake Baldwin Campus). Outpatient services are provided at a Health Care Center in Viera, a Multispecialty Community-Based Outpatient Clinic in Daytona Beach, and five Community-Based Outpatient Clinics located in Clermont, Lake Baldwin, Kissimmee, Deltona, Palm Bay and Tavares.