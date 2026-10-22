Orlando VAHCS receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

October 22, 2026

Orlando, FL - Orlando VA Healthcare System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

The funding is the culmination of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for Orlando VA Healthcare System in the fourth quarter of FY2026 are:

Update Lake Nona Canteen

Upgrade Lake Nona Endoscopy Room Booms

Connect Reclaim Water at Lake Baldwin Campus

Replace Galvanized Domestic Water Lines

Expand SPS Maintenance Area

Renovate Lake Nona Building 2 for Emergency and Observation Unit

Renovate Various Spaces at Lake Nona

Improve Lake Baldwin Electrical Distribution

Address Lake Baldwin Site Deficiencies

Renovate Building 500 Eye and Audiology Clinic

Upgrade Lake Baldwin Pharmacy Hazardous Mixing Room

Replace Cellular Distributed Antenna System at Lake Nona

Update Lake Nona Canteen

Renovate Lake Nona for Women’s Health

“This funding allows Orlando VA Healthcare System to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans in Orlando/Central Florida,” said Timothy J. Cooke, CEO/Director.

VA obligated all the $4.8 billion that was available in FY 2026. Maintenance projects approved in the fourth quarter of FY2026 include:

$1.183 billion to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $938 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants. $560 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has:

Enrolled more than 300,000 new Veterans in VA healthcare in 2026. Opened 43 new VA healthcare facilities, expanding healthcare access for Veterans around the country. Completed a record high 82,083,918 direct care appointments in fiscal year 2025, up 4.1% from FY 2024. Completed a record high 59,989,662 community care appointments in FY 2025, up 12% from FY 2024. Offered Veterans more than 3.4 million appointments outside of normal operating hours, giving Veterans more timely and convenient options for care

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Established in October 2006, the Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) was designated a 1a facility (most complex) in 2021, with more than 5,660 employees and an annual budget of $2.4B and serves more than 149,000 Veterans in Central Florida. The Orlando VA Medical Center at Lake Nona provides outpatient, inpatient, and emergency services. Lake Nona’s 65-acre medical campus encompasses 134 acute inpatient beds, providing complex Medical/Surgical/Mental Health specialty care, advanced diagnostic services, and a large multispecialty outpatient clinic, as well as a 120-bed Community Living Center, two Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Programs/Domiciliaries (60-beds located at the Lake Nona Campus and 56 beds at the Lake Baldwin Campus). Outpatient services are provided at a Health Care Center in Viera, Multispecialty Community-Based Outpatient Clinics in Daytona Beach, Lake Baldwin, and five Community-Based Outpatient Clinics located in Clermont, Kissimmee, Deltona, Palm Bay and Tavares.