Orlando VA’s Dr. Maryrose De Guzman Receives National Clinical Educator Visionary Award

October 24, 2025

Orlando, FL - The Orlando VA Healthcare System is proud to announce that Dr. Maryrose “Maru” De Guzman has been selected as the Physical Therapy SCCE/Residency Director Recipient of the 2025 National Physical Therapy Field Advisory Council Clinical Educator Visionary Award.

Each year, the National VA Physical Therapy Field Advisory Council recognizes staff who make significant contributions to advancing clinical education across the Department of Veterans Affairs. Dr. De Guzman was honored for her exceptional leadership, teaching excellence, and dedication to building a culture of education within VA Physical Therapy.

A Board-Certified Clinical Specialist in Neurologic and Geriatric Physical Therapy, Dr. De Guzman joined the Orlando VA in 2020, bringing more than 20 years of clinical experience in outpatient, acute care, skilled nursing, and home health settings. In her role as Physical Therapy Education and Residency Director and Site Coordinator of Clinical Education, she oversees 15 academic affiliations and the Orlando VA Orthopedic Residency Program. Known for her commitment to lifelong learning, she holds multiple advanced certifications, including those in lymphedema, vestibular rehabilitation, and aging adult exercise.

The award selection committee highlighted Dr. De Guzman’s extensive experience, active role as an educator, contagious enthusiasm, generosity, and dedication to professional development. Her peers describe her as a consummate self-learner who continually strives to make herself and those around her better.

“Dr. De Guzman’s commitment to education and mentorship embodies the spirit of the VA’s mission to serve Veterans through excellence in care and continuous learning,” said Dr. Relin Yang, Deputy Chief of Staff, Orlando VA Healthcare System. “Her passion for physical therapy education not only enhances the quality of care our Veterans receive but also inspires future clinicians to carry forward that same level of compassion and expertise.”

The Clinical Educator Visionary Award recognizes individuals who demonstrate visionary leadership in clinical training and innovation, ultimately improving the quality of rehabilitation care for Veterans nationwide. Dr. De Guzman’s impact continues to resonate through her work in advancing PT residency and education programs, her collaboration with interdisciplinary teams, and her unwavering commitment to advancing the profession.

Dr. De Guzman expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of Orlando VA’s Education Services, the Physical Therapy team, and Dr. Troy Rush, Chief of Physical Therapy, whose collaboration has been central to her success. She emphasized that their shared dedication continues to strengthen the foundation of physical therapy education and innovation for Veteran care.

Established in October 2006, the Orlando VA Healthcare System (VAHCS) was designated a 1a facility (most complex) in 2021, with more than 5,660 employees and an annual budget of $1.5B and serves more than 149,000 Veterans in Central Florida.