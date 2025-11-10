OVAHCS Encourages Veterans to Take the First Step to Quit During the Great American Smokeout on November 20

PRESS RELEASE

November 10, 2025

Orlando, FL - The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) will host the annual Great American Smokeout on Thursday, November 20, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at all Orlando VA healthcare sites of care.

Veterans are invited to take advantage of resources, counseling, and support available to help quit smoking or reduce nicotine use.

The Great American Smokeout is a nationwide event that encourages smokers to commit to living a tobacco-free life. At OVAHCS, the initiative highlights available treatment options that support the physical and mental well-being of Veterans who are ready to quit or explore ways to take back control of their health.

This year, OVAHCS is also combining the Great American Smokeout with Lung Cancer Screening Day. As part of the event, Lake Nona will feature large inflatable lung exhibits, offering Veterans a unique educational experience to better understand how smoking affects lung function. The display includes visual demonstrations of healthy lungs compared to lungs affected by tobacco use.

“Quitting tobacco is one of the most impactful decisions a person can make for their long-term health,” said Laurie Wolf, Ph.D., Health Behavior Coordinator and Licensed Staff Psychologist for the Orlando VA. “Our goal is not just to encourage Veterans to stop using tobacco. We want to provide real-world tools, treatment pathways, and ongoing support to help them succeed. Veterans never have to do it alone.”

Educators will be available onsite to explain disease risks, screening options, and the benefits of early detection. Early detection can significantly improve outcomes, and staff will be available to discuss screening referrals and answer questions.

At each participating OVAHCS site, Veterans will have the opportunity to:

• Meet with tobacco cessation specialists

• Learn about nicotine replacement therapies and prescription cessation medications

• VA tobacco use treatment programs

• Access whole-health and behavioral health resources that encourage long-term success

• Participate in educational activities and health-related games at select locations



“We want every Veteran to know that resources are available,” Wolf said. “Whether they are ready to quit today or simply want to explore what options exist, this is an open and supportive event for everyone.”



Event Details:

Date: Thursday, November 20, 2025

Time: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Locations: All Orlando VA Healthcare System sites of care



Veterans interested in learning more can visit https://veterans.smokefree.gov/ for additional information, educational tools, and quit-support apps.

###

Established in October 2006, the Orlando VA Healthcare System (VAHCS) was designated a 1a facility (most complex) in 2021, with more than 5,660 employees and an annual budget of $1.5B and serves more than 149,000 Veterans in Central Florida. The Orlando VA Medical Center at Lake Nona provides outpatient, inpatient, and emergency services. Lake Nona’s 65-acre medical campus encompasses 134 acute inpatient beds, providing complex Medical/Surgical/Mental Health specialty care, advanced diagnostic services, and a large multispecialty outpatient clinic, as well as a 120-bed Community Living Center, two Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Programs/Domiciliaries (60-beds located at the Lake Nona Campus and 56 beds at the Lake Baldwin Campus). Outpatient services are provided at a Health Care Center in Viera, a Multispecialty Community-Based Outpatient Clinic in Daytona Beach, and five Community-Based Outpatient Clinics located in Clermont, Lake Baldwin, Kissimmee, Deltona, Palm Bay and Tavares.

To learn more about the facilities and services offered by the OVAHCS, please visit: VA Orlando Health Care | Veterans Affairs, subscribe to receive email updates by clicking here, like us on Facebook at: Orlando VA Healthcare System | Facebook, follow us on Instagram at: Orlando VA Healthcare System (@ovahcs) • Instagram photos and videos or on Twitter at: @OVAHCS / Twitter



MEDIA CONTACT:

Office of Public Affairs

Orlando VA Health Care System

407-840-6967 I vhaorlpublicaffairs@va.gov