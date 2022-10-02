OVAHCS: Important Operational Status Update for the Daytona Beach Multispecialty Clinic
PRESS RELEASE
October 2, 2022
Orlando , FL — After further assessment of damages incurred by Hurricane Ian, the OVAHCS Incident Command Team (ICS) has decided to keep the Daytona Beach Multispecialty Clinic closed to Face to Face appointments and services for the week of October 3- 7, 2022.
Appointments will be converted to virtual modalities if appropriate and all other appointments will be rescheduled. Westside Pavilion and the Port Orange PRCC are operational but will have limited Face to Face appointment capabilities. Pharmacy services will not be operational. Laboratory services can be obtained at Deltona CBOC or any of our main clinics at Lake Nona, Lake Baldwin or Viera.
Important: Veteran patients can go to any local retail pharmacy to obtain needed refills. Veteran patients must take an empty active VA prescription bottle (not older than 6 months and with refills available) or a new VA prescription on a VA form by an authorized VA provider to a retail pharmacy. This does not include controlled substances.
Link to emergency refill locations: https://va.hhspharmacy.com/locations/index.html
The Heritage Health Customer Care Line is available for both VA patients and Pharmacies for any billing questions or coverage at: 1-866-265-0124, option 1
Heritage Hours of Operations for Hurricane Coverage:
- Monday through Friday 7:00am to 11:00pm EST
- Saturday and Sunday 9:00am to 5:30pm EST
Resources for Veterans:
- If a Veteran is displaced, has lost his or her medication, and no longer has a written prescription or bottle, they can contact their local VA Medical Center or the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center at 1-877-741-3400.
- Veterans, their beneficiaries, and caregivers may also contact the VA’s Health Resource Center Disaster Hotline at 1-800-507-4571, regarding VA health benefits, eligibility, billing and pharmacy-related inquiries, during the storm period.
Veterans experiencing a medial or psychiatric emergency should call 9-1-1 or visit the nearest open emergency room. As we continue to monitor this evolving situation, we will adjust our response as required.
Melanie Thomas, Public Affairs Officer
407-804-6967