PRESS RELEASE

November 23, 2026

Orlando, FL - The following operational status applies to Orlando VA Health Care System (OVAHCS) facilities:

The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) is pleased to announce that all sites of care have resumed normal operations following the recent flooding that temporarily impacted services at several facilities.

Effective immediately, all OVAHCS facilities are fully operational, including locations that previously experienced temporary closures or service disruptions.

All OVAHCS Sites of Care – Fully Operational

Orlando VA Medical Center

Clermont Outpatient Clinic

Daytona Beach VA Clinic

Deltona VA Clinic

Kissimmee VA Clinic

Lake Baldwin VA Clinic

Palm Bay VA Clinic

Port Orange VA Clinic (PRCC)

Tavares Outpatient Clinic

Viera VA Clinic

Westside Pavilion VA Clinic

Veterans may resume attending scheduled in-person appointments, and normal clinic services, including walk-in services where routinely offered, have resumed.

We sincerely appreciate the patience, understanding, and flexibility of our Veterans, caregivers, and staff throughout these temporary disruptions. We also extend our gratitude to the dedicated OVAHCS teams whose swift response and continued efforts helped ensure the safety of our Veterans and employees while restoring full operations. Our commitment to providing safe, timely, and high-quality care remains our highest priority.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department. Veterans experiencing a mental health emergency may call 988, then press 1 to reach the Veterans Crisis Line.

Thank you for your continued trust in the Orlando VA Healthcare System.