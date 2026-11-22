OVAHCS Operational Status Update: All Facilities Fully Operational
PRESS RELEASE
November 23, 2026
Orlando, FL - The following operational status applies to Orlando VA Health Care System (OVAHCS) facilities:
The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) is pleased to announce that all sites of care have resumed normal operations following the recent flooding that temporarily impacted services at several facilities.
Effective immediately, all OVAHCS facilities are fully operational, including locations that previously experienced temporary closures or service disruptions.
All OVAHCS Sites of Care – Fully Operational
- Orlando VA Medical Center
- Clermont Outpatient Clinic
- Daytona Beach VA Clinic
- Deltona VA Clinic
- Kissimmee VA Clinic
- Lake Baldwin VA Clinic
- Palm Bay VA Clinic
- Port Orange VA Clinic (PRCC)
- Tavares Outpatient Clinic
- Viera VA Clinic
- Westside Pavilion VA Clinic
Veterans may resume attending scheduled in-person appointments, and normal clinic services, including walk-in services where routinely offered, have resumed.
We sincerely appreciate the patience, understanding, and flexibility of our Veterans, caregivers, and staff throughout these temporary disruptions. We also extend our gratitude to the dedicated OVAHCS teams whose swift response and continued efforts helped ensure the safety of our Veterans and employees while restoring full operations. Our commitment to providing safe, timely, and high-quality care remains our highest priority.
If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department. Veterans experiencing a mental health emergency may call 988, then press 1 to reach the Veterans Crisis Line.
Thank you for your continued trust in the Orlando VA Healthcare System.