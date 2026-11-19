PRESS RELEASE

November 19, 2026

Orlando , FL - The following operational status applies to Orlando VA Health Care System (OVAHCS) facilities:

Fully Operational

Orlando VA Medical Center

Clermont Outpatient Clinic

Deltona VA Clinic

Kissimmee VA Clinic

Lake Baldwin VA Clinic

Tavares Outpatient Clinic



Daytona Beach VA Clinic

The Daytona Beach VA Clinic will remain fully operational for the remainder of Thursday, November 19. On Friday, November 20, the clinic will be closed for face-to-face appointments. Scheduled appointments suitable for virtual care will be converted to VA Video Connect appointments. Veterans do not need to take any action at this time. Walk-in services will not be available. Urgent Care Services will remain available.



Palm Bay VA Clinic

The Palm Bay VA Clinic is closed for the remainder of Thursday, November 19, and Friday, November 20. Scheduled appointments suitable for virtual care will be converted to VA Video Connect appointments. Veterans do not need to take any action at this time. Walk-in services will not be available.



Port Orange VA Clinic

The Port Orange VA Clinic will remain open on Thursday, November 19. On Friday, November 20, the clinic will be closed for face-to-face appointments. Scheduled appointments suitable for virtual care will be converted to VA Video Connect appointments. Veterans do not need to take any action at this time. Walk-in services will not be available.



Viera VA Clinic

Effective 1:00 p.m. Thursday, November 19, the Viera VA Clinic will be open for Urgent Care Services only. The clinic will be closed on Friday, November 20. Scheduled appointments suitable for virtual care will be converted to VA Video Connect appointments. Veterans do not need to take any action at this time. Walk-in services will not be available at the Viera VA Clinic during the closure.



Westside Pavilion VA Clinic

The Westside Pavilion VA Clinic will remain open on Thursday, November 19. On Friday, November 20, the clinic will be closed for face-to-face appointments. Scheduled appointments suitable for virtual care will be converted to VA Video Connect appointments. Veterans do not need to take any action at this time. Walk-in services will not be available.



If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department. Veterans experiencing a mental health emergency may call 988, then press 1 for assistance from the Veterans Crisis Line.