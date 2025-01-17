OVAHCS to Host Veterans Town Hall – Feb 19, 2025

PRESS RELEASE

January 17, 2025

Orlando , FL — The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) will host a Veterans Town Hall on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. in the canteen, on the first floor of the Orlando VA Medical Center, located in Lake Nona, Orlando Fla.

Attendees can park in either the east or west parking garages or in any surface lot.

Outreach services will begin promptly at 3:00 p.m. and will continue to be provided throughout the duration of the event. Services available will include VA health care enrollment and eligibility, VA benefits and claims assistance, Florida Department of Veterans Affairs information, patient advocate services and more!



Guest speakers will include OVAHCS CEO, Mr. Timothy J. Cooke, VBA Regional Office Director, Ms. Julianna Boor, and local congressional leadership. The town hall will provide updates on the OVAHCS, VA benefits, and offer an opportunity for Veterans and their families to ask questions about VA programs and services.



Space is limited. A reservation to attend the Veterans town hall is requested. Reserve your seat by registering HERE.



The event is open to media. Media representatives interested in attending are encouraged to contact Melanie Thomas, Public Affairs Officer, Orlando VA Healthcare System at 407-840-6967 or email: vhaorlpublicaffairs@va.gov.

###

To learn more about the facilities and services offered by the OVAHCS, please visit: VA Orlando Health Care | Veterans Affairs, subscribe to receive email updates by clicking here, like us on Facebook at: Orlando VA Healthcare System | Facebook, follow us on Instagram at: Orlando VA Healthcare System (@ovahcs) • Instagram photos and videos or on Twitter at: @OVAHCS / Twitter

