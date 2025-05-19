OVAHCS WELCOMES VETERAN’S ARTWORK SUBMISSIONS FOR LOCAL CREATIVE ARTS COMPETITION

PRESS RELEASE

May 19, 2025

Orlando , FL — The Orlando VA Health Care System (OVAHCS) is thrilled to announce the commencement of the annual local Veterans Creative Arts Competition on July 11th.

This exciting event invites Veterans enrolled for VA health care services at OVAHCS to showcase their artistic talents and participate in a range of categories including visual arts, music, and creative writing.

Applications and artwork submissions are now being accepted for this year’s local Veterans Creative Arts Competition. Deadlines for submissions and drop-off locations are as follows:

Artwork Submissions:

Daytona VA Clinic - June 11th from 8:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hospital Lobby

- June 11th from 8:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lake Baldwin VA Clinic - June 18th from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. South entrance hospital lobby by the information desk

- June 18th from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Orlando VA Medical Center

(Lake Nona campus) - June 25th, 26th, 27th from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hospital lobby by the Grand Piano

(Lake Nona campus) - June 25th, 26th, 27th from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Music Recording Sessions:

June 3rd, 4th, 5th Recordings will be held at the Orlando VA Medical Center (Lake Nona campus) Medical Media Studio on the fourth floor of the clinic side of the hospital. All Recording sessions need to be scheduled before July 19th. No drop-in allowed. Veterans interested in an appointment slot can contact Mary Verbinski at: 407-403-4718 or email her at: mary.verbinski@va.gov.





Creative Writing Submissions:

Entries must be submitted by email to mary.verbinski@va.gov no later than June 30th.

* All writing must be submitted in a Word document



Important note: The local Veterans Creative Arts Competition is open to any Veteran enrolled for VA health care services at the OVAHCS.



This year’s local Veterans Creative Arts Competition will be open to the public on Friday, July 11th from 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. in the auditorium, on the fourth floor of the Orlando VA Medical Center, (located in Lake Nona, Orlando Fla.)

Veterans who receive first place at this year’s local competition will be invited to display their artwork at the 2025 National Veterans Creative Arts Show.



“The local Veterans Creative Arts Competition offers a vital opportunity for Veterans to utilize art as a therapeutic tool, allowing them to express their creativity while managing emotional and physical challenges,” said Timothy J. Cooke, OVAHCS Director/CEO. “The artistic submissions we’ve received so far are incredibly inspiring, and I eagerly anticipate this year’s competition. Events like this reflect the resilience and creativity of our Veteran community, and we are honored to provide them with this platform.”



For questions, contact Mary Verbinski at 407-403-4718 or mary.verbinski@va.gov.

###

To learn more about the facilities and services offered by the OVAHCS, please visit: VA Orlando Health Care | Veterans Affairs, subscribe to receive email updates by clicking here, like us on Facebook at: Orlando VA Healthcare System | Facebook, follow us on Instagram at: Orlando VA Healthcare System (@ovahcs) • Instagram photos and videos or on Twitter at: @OVAHCS / Twitter



MEDIA CONTACT:

Office of Public Affairs

Orlando VA Health Care System

407-840-6967 I vhaorlpublicaffairs@va.gov