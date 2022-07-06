OVAHCS WELCOMES VETERAN’S ARTWORK SUBMISSIONS FOR LOCAL CREATIVE ARTS COMPETITION
PRESS RELEASE
July 6, 2022
Orlando , FL — Orlando, Fla. — The Recreation Therapy team at the Orlando VA Health Care System (OVAHCS) is now accepting applications and artwork submissions for this year’s local Veterans Creative Arts Competition.
Deadlines for submissions and drop-off locations are as follows:
Artwork Submissions:
- Lake Baldwin VA Clinic - July 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- South entrance hospital lobby by the information desk
- Orlando VA Medical Center
(Lake Nona campus) - July 25, 26 and 27 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Hospital lobby by the Grand Piano
- Daytona PRRC - July 11 thru July 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
- PRRC Lobby
Music Recording Sessions:
- July 7 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- July 12 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- July 14 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Recordings will be held at the Orlando VA Medical Center (Lake Nona campus) Medical Media Studio on the fourth floor of the clinic side of the hospital. Each session will be 30 mins in length. Veterans interested in an appointment slot can contact Mary Verbinski at: 407-403-4719 or email her at: mary.verbinski@va.gov.
Creative Writing Submissions:
- Entries must be submitted by email to mary.verbinski@va.gov no later than July 27.
Important note: The local Veterans Creative Arts Competition is open to any Veteran or Veteran employee enrolled for VA health care services at the OVAHCS.
This year’s local Veterans Creative Arts Competition will be open to the public on Friday, August 5, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. in the auditorium, on the fourth floor of the Orlando VA Medical Center, (located in Lake Nona, Orlando Fla.)
Veterans who receive first place at this year’s local competition will be invited to display their artwork at the 2023 National Veterans Creative Arts Show.
“The local Veterans Creative Art Competition allows Veterans to use art as a form of rehabilitative treatment and provides an outlet for them to use their artistic talents and creative abilities to cope with emotional and physical stress,” said Timothy J. Cooke, OVAHCS Director/CEO. “I am truly inspired by the submissions of artwork already received and look forward to attending this year’s competition.”
For questions, please contact Mary Verbinski (Orlando) at 407-403-4718 or at: mary.verbinski@va.gov, or Toshya Beckman (Daytona) at 386-763-8300 or at: toshya.beckman@va.gov.
To learn more about the facilities and services offered by the OVAHCS, please visit: VA Orlando Health Care | Veterans Affairs, subscribe to receive email updates by clicking here, like us on Facebook at: Orlando VA Healthcare System | Facebook, follow us on Instagram at: Orlando VA Healthcare System (@ovahcs) • Instagram photos and videos or on Twitter at: @OVAHCS / Twitter.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Office of Public Affairs
Orlando VA Health Care System
407-840-6967 I vhaorlpublicaffairs@va.gov
Melanie Thomas, Public Affairs Officer
(352) 548-7130