OVAHS among top Florida hospitals to receive 5-star recognition for patient experience
PRESS RELEASE
March 8, 2022
Orlando , FL — The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHS) has been given 5- star recognition for patient experience by the Becker’s Hospital Review.
“It is such an honor for our team to be recognized through Becker’s Hospital Review for the exemplary patient experience that remains at the forefront of the service we provide to Veterans,” said Dr. Amber Tierney, Veterans Experience Officer, OVAHS.” It is our mission to ensure an exceptional patient experience and we are thrilled that we have been recognized for all of our efforts.”
The Becker’s Hospital Review uses scores compiled by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) survey results, which is a collaborative effort to publicly report quality performance information on all public and private sector hospitals across the Nation.
“We are incredibly proud of our team here at OVAHS,” said healthcare system director Mr. Timothy Cooke. “This survey is indicative of the amazing work that our staff accomplishes every day on behalf of America’s heroes. We are delighted to learn about this recognition and aim to continue to provide an excellent patient experience in everything we do.”
