News Releases

Get the latest news from the VA Orlando VA Medical Center and clinics. For more information about VA Orlando health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 407-631-4897.

March 05, 2024 The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) along with the Orange County Mayor’s Veterans Advisory Council, CFVMPF, and the Vietnam Unforgettable Memories Foundation will host a National Vietnam Veterans Day Ceremony, on Friday, March 29, 2024, at 10:00 a.m.

February 27, 2024 The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) held a successful grand opening of its new operating room at the Lake Baldwin VA Clinic on Thursday, February 22, 2024. The first patient was seen and operated on in the new space yesterday, Monday, February 26, 2024.

February 27, 2024 The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) will host a PACT Act event on Friday, March 8, 2024, from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. in the auditorium at the Lake Baldwin VA Clinic located at 5201 Raymond St., Orlando, Florida 32803.

January 12, 2024 Orlando, Fla. — The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) proudly announces the launch of a pioneering healthcare initiative aimed at revolutionizing patient care.

November 15, 2023 Orlando, Fla. – Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) proudly announces a vibrant celebration in honor of Native American Heritage Month, paying homage to the rich tapestry of indigenous cultures that have shaped our nation.

November 03, 2023 Orlando Fla. — The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) is proud to join the Nation in celebrating National Family Caregivers Month this November, highlighting the theme "The Year of the Caregiver: Honoring the Whole Caregiver."

November 01, 2023 Orlando, Fla. — The Orlando VA Healthcare System's (OVAHCS) Connected Care program is hosting a My HealtheVet (MHV) 20th Anniversary Celebration and Outreach Event located in the East corridor near the Canteen at the Orlando VA Medical Center.

October 19, 2023 Orlando, Fla. — The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) will host a Veterans Day Ceremony, on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the new amphitheater, located at the back of the Orlando VA Medical Center next to the Community Living Center, in Lake Nona, Orlando FL.

October 12, 2023 Daytona Beach, Fla. – The Orlando VA Health Care System (OVAHCS) is hiring registered nurses (RNs) and licensed practical nurses (LPNs) to work at the William V. Chappell, Jr. Veterans’ Outpatient Clinic (Daytona Beach Multispecialty Clinic) and all other OVAHCS sites of care.