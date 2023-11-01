News Releases

Get the latest news from the VA Orlando VA Medical Center and clinics. For more information about VA Orlando health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 407-631-4897.

August 29, 2023 Orlando, FL - In preparation for the potential impacts of Hurricane Idalia, we have activated our VA medical center emergency operations center and are engaged in taking necessary actions to ensure the safety of our patients and staff.

July 13, 2023 The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) will host a PACT Act event on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

June 20, 2023 The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) will host a ribbon cutting ceremony tomorrow, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Lake Baldwin VA Clinic in Orlando, Fla., for its new Technology-Based Eye Care Services Program (TECS).

June 05, 2023 Nine veteran athletes from the Orlando VA Health Care System (OVAHCS) adaptive sports program recently traveled to Des Moines, IA to compete at the National Veterans Golden Age Games.

May 11, 2023 Orlando, Fla. – The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) will host a Memorial Day Ceremony, Friday, May 26, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. in collaboration with, Central Florida Veterans Memorial Park Foundation (CFVMPF).

March 16, 2023 The Orlando VA HealthCare System (OVAHCS) will host a Women Veterans’ Stand Down and RENEW program open house on Saturday, April 1, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. in the 4th floor auditorium, located at the Orlando VA Medical Center in Lake Nona, Orlando Fla.

March 16, 2023 On Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 11:00a.m. the Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) along with Vietnam Unforgettable Memories Foundation, CFVMPF, and the Orange County Mayors Office will hold an event to honor Vietnam era Veterans in Central Florida at Memorial Park located at the Orlando VA Medical Center, in Lake Nona, Orlando, Fla.

March 06, 2023 OVAHCS has launched a revolutionary program to treat Veterans with serious mental health disorders at the Orlando VA Medical Center in Lake Nona, Orlando, Fla.

March 02, 2023 The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) will host a Veterans Town Hall on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. in the auditorium, on the fourth floor of the Orlando VA Medical Center, located in Lake Nona, Orlando Fla. Attendees are asked to park in the fourth floor of the west parking garage.