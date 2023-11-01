News Releases

Get the latest news from the VA Orlando VA Medical Center and clinics. For more information about VA Orlando health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 407-631-4897.

November 25, 2022 The Orlando VA Health Care System (OVAHCS) recently announced that it is part of a movement to improve health care for older adults, contributing to a goal continuing to expand and grow Age-Friendly care.

November 25, 2022 The Orlando VA Health Care System (OVAHCS) and a network of nonprofit homeless agencies are launching a “Home for the Holidays” campaign on Thanksgiving Day, aiming to find permanent housing for at least 100 military Veterans in Central Florida by year’s end.

November 03, 2022 Recently, the Orlando VA Health Care System (OVAHCS) received a life changing state-of-the-art donation from Dick and Betsy DeVos Family Foundation and Soldier Strong that helps Veterans gain their independence again.

October 31, 2022 The Orlando VA Health Care System (OVAHCS) has successfully adopted an innovative rideshare program that provides transportation to Veterans in critical need after being discharged from an inpatient stay, emergency department visit, or for assistance getting to and from a follow-up appointment

October 25, 2022 ORLANDO, FLA. - The Orlando VA Health Care System would like to invite you to National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. VA is aligning with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), welcoming Veterans and non-Veterans to its health facilities across the nation for the purpose of safe and secure drug disposal on designated dates during the year. Any member of

October 19, 2022 Members of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) organization gathered on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the Lake Baldwin VA Medical Center to donate a 7-passenger vehicle and golf cart to the Orlando VA Health Care System (OVAHCS).

October 02, 2022 After further assessment of damages incurred by Hurricane Ian, the OVAHCS Incident Command Team (ICS) has decided to keep the Daytona Beach Multispecialty Clinic closed to Face to Face appointments and services for the week of October 3- 7, 2022.

September 30, 2022 As the Orlando VA Health Care System (OVAHCS) assesses the damage incurred by Hurricane Ian, operational changes to OVAHCS facility’s across our catchment area have been made.

September 30, 2022 The Orlando VA Health Care System has closed the following facilities in preparation of Hurricane Ian. The sites of care will remain closed today, Wednesday, September 28 – Friday, September 30.