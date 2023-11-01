News Releases

Get the latest news from the VA Orlando VA Medical Center and clinics. For more information about VA Orlando health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 407-631-4897.

September 07, 2022 The Orlando VA Health Care System (OVAHCS) will host the Patriot Guard Rider’s (PGR) Global War on Terrorism Memorial Wall in the main lobby at the rear entrance of the Orlando VA Medical Center in Lake Nona, Orlando Fla. from Tuesday, September 6, 2022, - Thursday, September 15, 2022. All are welcome to view the wall during normal operational hours

August 23, 2022 On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, Orlando VA Health Care System (OVAHCS) Director, Mr. Timothy J. Cooke was presented with the 2022 Silver Helmet in Rehabilitation Award at the AMVETS Silver Helmet Awards Gala during their Annual National Convention.

July 06, 2022 Orlando, Fla. — The Recreation Therapy team at the Orlando VA Health Care System (OVAHCS) is now accepting applications and artwork submissions for this year’s local Veterans Creative Arts Competition.

July 01, 2022 Orlando, Fla. — The Orlando VA Health Care System (OVAHCS) and the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA) partnered to facilitate a Final Mile ceremony at the Orlando VA Medical Center located at the Lake Nona campus in Orlando, Florida on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

June 01, 2022 The Orlando VA Health Care System (OVAHCS) has selected Dr. Derek D. Szafranski, MBA, as the Assistant Medical Center Director effective May 22, 2022

May 19, 2022 The Orlando VA Health Care System and the Friends of Fisher House Orlando held a ribbon cutting ceremony to unveil a summer kitchen and garden retreat at the Fisher House today, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The summer kitchen and garden retreat were donated and funded by the Homer N. Allen Charitable Trust.

May 13, 2022 Orlando VA Health Care System (OVAHCS) Director, Mr. Timothy J. Cooke has been presented with the 2021 Presidential Rank Award which recognizes a select group of career members of senior executive service (SES) leaders for their exception performance over an extended period of time.

April 29, 2022 Virtual Caregiver Summit on May 11, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

April 27, 2022 A new addition to the in-patient mental health unit at the Orlando VA Medical Center in Lake Nona, Orlando, Florida is bringing hopefulness, healing, and recovery to Veterans