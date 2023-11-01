News Releases
Get the latest news from the VA Orlando VA Medical Center and clinics. For more information about VA Orlando health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 407-631-4897.
Nearly 100 Veterans will be honored April 20-25 for their artistic abilities during the 41st annual National Veterans Creative Arts Festival
The Orlando VA Health Care System (OVAHCS) has selected Dr. Priya Vishnubhotla, as Deputy Chief of Staff effective April 1, 2022.
The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHS) has been given 5- star recognition for patient experience by the Becker’s Hospital Review.