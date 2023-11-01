Skip to Content

News Releases

Get the latest news from the VA Orlando VA Medical Center and clinics. For more information about VA Orlando health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 407-631-4897.

April 07, 2022

Nearly 100 Veterans will be honored April 20-25 for their artistic abilities during the 41st annual National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

March 11, 2022

The Orlando VA Health Care System (OVAHCS) has selected Dr. Priya Vishnubhotla, as Deputy Chief of Staff effective April 1, 2022.

March 08, 2022

The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHS) has been given 5- star recognition for patient experience by the Becker’s Hospital Review.