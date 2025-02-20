Palm Bay VA Clinic’s Dr. Ana Klenz named as American Legion Post 117 Physician of the Year

PRESS RELEASE

February 20, 2025

Palm Bay , FL — American Legion Post 117 has named Dr. Ana R. Klenz as their VA Physician of the Year, recognizing her exceptional dedication and compassionate care for Veterans at the Palm Bay VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC).

Dr. Klenz was presented with the local award on February 19, 2025.

Dr. Klenz, an Internal Medicine Physician and Primary Care Provider, has been serving Veterans at the Palm Bay VA Clinic since October 2022. As a member of the Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT), she provides comprehensive primary care services, managing chronic illnesses such as diabetes, hypertension, COPD, chronic depression, and pain management, while ensuring that Veterans receive the necessary wellness screenings, specialty consultations, and medication management.

Her commitment to high-quality patient care has earned her widespread recognition from her patients, who frequently commend her attentiveness and compassionate approach. Dana Jackson, a Veteran patient, expressed appreciation, stating, “Dr. Klenz is a very caring and compassionate provider. She listens to all of my concerns and addresses them one by one.”

Dr. Klenz earned her medical degree from the Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine at Florida Atlantic University in 2017 and completed her Internal Medicine Residency at Orlando Health in 2020. Prior to becoming a physician, she spent two decades as a nurse practitioner and registered nurse, gaining invaluable experience that has shaped her patient-centered approach to care. She is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and is a member of the American Medical Association, the American College of Physicians, and the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society.

Her impact at the Palm Bay VA Clinic is evident by continuous recognition and positive feedback from Veterans:



• “Dr. Klenz was very good, and I felt that she cared about my health.”



• “Dr. Klenz is a top-notch physician. She is very knowledgeable and respectful. She makes me feel like I’m her most important patient, and I never feel as though I’m being rushed.”



• “Dr. Klenz is very thorough and professional. Thank you.”

Beyond Veteran patient testimonials, Dr. Klenz holds the highest electronic Quality Management (eQM) scores at the Palm Bay VA CBOC and ranks in the top 10% nationwide in clinical performance within the Veterans Health Administration (VHA). These scores, curated by the VHA Office of Organizational Excellence, highlight her consistent dedication to delivering top-tier medical care.



The Palm Bay VA Clinic proudly celebrates Dr. Klenz’s well-deserved recognition by American Legion Post 117 as their VA Physician of the Year. Her unwavering commitment to serving those who served our country exemplifies the mission of VA health care—to provide Veterans with the highest standard of care, compassion, and respect.

