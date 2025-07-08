Orlando VA Leaders Honored with ESGR Patriot Award

PRESS RELEASE

July 8, 2025

Orlando, FL - Two leaders at the Orlando VA Healthcare System’s (OVAHCS) were recently recognized by the Department of Defense’s Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) program for their outstanding support of a colleague serving in the U.S. Army Reserve.

Dr. Cindy Moreira-Harris, Psychology Program Manager, and Teresa Brown, ARMOR Program Manager, were each presented with the prestigious Patriot Award following a nomination by Farrah Sanchez, a Social Worker with the Orlando VA and a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserve.

Sanchez shared her deep appreciation for the unwavering support she has received from both supervisors, highlighting how their leadership has positively impacted her ability to serve both her country and her patients.

“While I’m away on military duty, Cindy makes sure I feel supported, valued, and stays connected with me to make sure I am doing well,” said Sanchez. “Cindy genuinely respects my commitment and service to the military, always expressing her appreciation for my service.”

She went on to praise Brown with equal admiration, pointing to her consistent encouragement and recognition of the challenges faced by service members.

“Teresa always shows a deep commitment to service both inside and outside the workplace,” said Sanchez. “Teresa consistently goes above and beyond, creating an environment where every team member feels valued, heard, and motivated to do their best.”



The ESGR Patriot Award is designed to recognize supervisors who go above and beyond in supporting citizen-Soldiers through flexible schedules, support during deployments, and other critical accommodations.



“The Patriot Award was created by ESGR to publicly recognize individuals who provide outstanding patriotic support and cooperation to their employees who have answered their nation’s call to serve,” said Rita Broadway, retired U.S. Army Major General and Chair of the ESGR Florida Committee. “Supportive supervisors are critical to maintaining the strength and readiness of the Nation’s Guard and Reserve units.”



The awards were presented by Amanda Bertrand, Florida ESGR Volunteer, during a ceremony at the Orlando VA Medical Center.



“National Guard and Reserve members bring tremendous skills and capabilities to our workforce, and employer support for their military service is critical to maintaining the strength of our Guard and Reserve units,” said Bertrand. “By valuing the military service of their Guard and Reserve employees, employers are directly supporting the readiness and retention of our All-Volunteer Force, and our national defense.”



Both honorees exemplify the Orlando VA’s deep-rooted commitment to Veteran and military employee support, helping create a workplace where service to country is honored and encouraged.

ESGR is a Department of Defense program that develops and promotes supportive work environments for service members in the National Guard and Reserve through outreach, recognition, and educational opportunities that increase awareness of applicable laws. ESGR also provides assistance in resolving conflicts between Service members and their employers.

