Pushing Beyond the Mission” Speaker Series to Launch in 2025 at Orlando VA Medical Center

PRESS RELEASE

November 27, 2024

Orlando , FL — The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) is proud to announce an exciting new initiative designed to empower and inspire our nation’s heroes.

Beginning January 2025, the “Pushing Beyond the Mission: Stories of Inspiration and Motivation” Speaker Series will take place every third Wednesday of the month from 6:00 to 8:00 PM in the auditorium on the fourth floor of the Orlando VA Medical Center in Lake Nona.

Are you a Veteran looking to inspire others by sharing your journey? This dynamic monthly speaker series, created by Veterans, for Veterans, aims to foster connection, personal growth, and meaningful conversations within the Veteran community.

Each session will feature keynote addresses from Veterans who have transformed challenges into opportunities, offering insights on topics such as:

Professional Growth

Leadership Development

Innovation and Creativity

And much more!

Whether you’re interested in telling your story or listening to the experiences of others, “Pushing Beyond the Mission” provides a unique opportunity to connect with fellow service members, network with VA staff and professionals, and spark meaningful dialogue in a supportive and inspiring environment.

Veterans interested in sharing their stories are encouraged to step into the spotlight and make their voices heard. Your experiences can motivate others to achieve greatness and build a stronger community of comradeship and support.

For questions or to learn more about the speaker series, contact the Orlando VA Public Affairs Office at VHAORLPublicAffairs@va.gov.

Join us for an inspiring start to the new year and a chance to push beyond the mission, together.



# # #



