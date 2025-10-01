The Orlando VA Healthcare System to Host Breast Cancer Awareness Event & Walk
PRESS RELEASE
October 1, 2025
Orlando , FL - In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) will host a series of events throughout October to raise awareness about breast cancer prevention, early detection, and support resources available to Veterans, their families, and staff.
- Friday, October 3, 2025, The Orlando VA Medical Center in Lake Nona will host a tabling event from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. followed by an awareness walk at noon.
- Wednesday, October 8, 2025, The Deltona VA Clinic will host a tabling event from 8:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. followed by an awareness walk at noon.
- Wednesday, October 8, 2025, the Daytona Beach VA Clinic will host a tabling event from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on the first-floor hallway near the canteen. An awareness walk will follow at 12:15 p.m. at the flagpole in front of the medical center.
- Wednesday, October 8, 2025, the Kissimmee VA Clinic will host a tabling event from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. followed by anawareness walk at 12:15 p.m.
- Thursday, October 9, 2025, the Viera VA Clinic will host a tabling event from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. followed by a walk from noon.
- Friday, October 10, 2025, The Lake Baldwin VA Clinic will host a tabling event from 10:00 a.m. – 12 p.m. followed by an awareness walk at noon.
- Friday, October 17, 2025, The Clermont VA Clinic will host a tabling event from 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. followed by an awareness walk at 3:15 p.m.
- Wednesday, October 22, 2025, The Tavares VA Clinic will host a tabling event from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. followed by an awareness walk.
In addition to educational resources, the health fair will offer support services for individuals affected by breast cancer, including survivorship programs, counseling resources, and community support groups. Attendees will have the chance to connect with fellow survivors, caregivers, and advocates to share experiences and find encouragement in their fight against breast cancer.
“Breast Cancer Awareness Month is not just about education—it’s about support, hope, and empowering Veterans and their families with the resources they need,” said Theresa Zephirin, Orlando VA Healthcare System’s Women Veteran Program Manager. “We want our Veterans to know they are never alone in this journey.”
For more information about this event, please contact Theresa Zephirin, 407-257-1851.
###
MEDIA CONTACT:
Office of Public Affairs
Orlando VA Health Care System
407-840-6967 I vhaorlpublicaffairs@va.gov