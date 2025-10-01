The Orlando VA Healthcare System to Host Breast Cancer Awareness Event & Walk

PRESS RELEASE

October 1, 2025

Orlando , FL - In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) will host a series of events throughout October to raise awareness about breast cancer prevention, early detection, and support resources available to Veterans, their families, and staff.



In addition to educational resources, the health fair will offer support services for individuals affected by breast cancer, including survivorship programs, counseling resources, and community support groups. Attendees will have the chance to connect with fellow survivors, caregivers, and advocates to share experiences and find encouragement in their fight against breast cancer.

“Breast Cancer Awareness Month is not just about education—it’s about support, hope, and empowering Veterans and their families with the resources they need,” said Theresa Zephirin, Orlando VA Healthcare System’s Women Veteran Program Manager. “We want our Veterans to know they are never alone in this journey.”

For more information about this event, please contact Theresa Zephirin, 407-257-1851.

###

To learn more about the facilities and services offered by the OVAHCS, please visit: VA Orlando Health Care | Veterans Affairs, subscribe to receive email updates by clicking here, like us on Facebook at: Orlando VA Healthcare System | Facebook, follow us on Instagram at: Orlando VA Healthcare System (@ovahcs) • Instagram photos and videos or on Twitter at: @OVAHCS / Twitter

MEDIA CONTACT:

Office of Public Affairs

Orlando VA Health Care System

407-840-6967 I vhaorlpublicaffairs@va.gov