Urgent Care Clinic at Lake Baldwin VA Clinic to Offer Extended Hours Starting Jan 26th

PRESS RELEASE

January 22, 2026

Orlando, FL - The Orlando VA Healthcare System announced today that the Lake Baldwin VA Clinic, located at 5201 Raymond Street in Orlando, will extend its weekday hours to 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning January 26th, 2026.

The expanded hours are designed to improve access to care for Veterans who need early-morning or after-work urgent care triage. Services offered address non-life-threatening medical conditions, such as minor cuts, burns, wounds, infections, irritations, cold or flu symptoms, and other non-life threatening but urgent needs.



“We know that life doesn’t always fit neatly into an 8-to-4:30 schedule,” said Timothy J. Cooke, medical center director and CEO, Orlando VA Healthcare System. “By extending hours at our Lake Baldwin VA Clinic, we’re making it easier for Veterans to get the care they’ve earned, at times that work better for them and their families.”



Beginning Jan 26th, Veterans receiving care at Lake Baldwin will have expanded access to:

Morning and evening access to urgent care triage

Improved flexibility for Veterans who work standard business hours

Coordinated care options that help reduce the need to travel to the main Orlando VA Medical Center at Lake Nona for urgent care related needs



“This change is another step in our ongoing commitment to delivering Veteran-centered, high-quality care,” said Dr. Mamta Mangal, Chief Medical Officer, Lake Baldwin VA Clinic. “Our goal is simple: more convenient care, fewer barriers, and better health outcomes for the Veterans we serve.”



Located within the Lake Baldwin VA Clinic, the urgent care facility is staffed with skilled healthcare professionals who are dedicated to providing personalized and efficient care.



For more information about the new urgent care clinic or the services available at the Lake Baldwin VA Clinic, please visit: Lake Baldwin VA Clinic | VA Orlando Health Care | Veterans Affairs.

Media representatives interested in hosting media engagements related to the new Lake Baldwin VA’s urgent care clinic’s expanded hours are encouraged to contact the Office of Public Affairs by emailing vhaorlpublicaffairs@va.go or by calling .



About the Lake Baldwin VA Clinic:

The Lake Baldwin VA Clinic is part of the Orlando VA Healthcare System and currently provides primary care, mental health services, women’s health, laboratory, audiology, physical therapy, and other specialty care to Veterans in Central Florida.



About the Orlando VA Healthcare System:

To learn about the facilities and services offered by the OVAHCS, please visit: VA Orlando Health Care | Veterans Affairs, subscribe to receive email updates by clicking here, like us on Facebook at: @OVAHCS, follow us on Instagram at: @OVAHCS or on Twitter at: @OVAHCS.