VA launches trial of GLP-1 treatment for alcohol use disorder

PRESS RELEASE

August 4, 2026

Orlando, FL - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs today announced a new clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy of semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist used to treat diabetes, as treatment for alcohol use disorder (AUD).

Currently, more than 400,000 Veterans nationwide are diagnosed with AUD, and current data estimates that AUD affects nearly 11% of U.S. adults.

Semaglutide has drawn scientific interest because it may affect the parts of the brain involved in how the body experiences rewards. An analysis published in March found that patients receiving GLP‑1 medications experience lower rates of AUD and other substance use disorders compared with similar patients taking other diabetes medications.

Among individuals with existing substance use disorders, GLP‑1 medications have been associated with fewer emergency visits, hospitalizations and other adverse outcomes. These findings highlight the need for a controlled clinical trial to determine whether a GLP-1, such as semaglutide, can reduce AUD among Veterans.

“This clinical trial reflects medical research that VA is uniquely situated to launch, and is aimed directly at benefitting Veterans,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins. “By exploring emerging treatment options like the use of a GLP-1 for AUD, we aim to expand the tools available to help Veterans take control of their health and recovery.”

The study, known as the Cessation or Reduction of Alcohol Consumption in Veterans trial, will enroll more than 600 Veterans at 18 VA medical centers nationwide. Participants between the ages of 18 and 80 with moderate or severe AUD will receive weekly injections of either semaglutide or a placebo over a 24‑week period, followed by a safety follow‑up. Researchers will track changes in drinking, health, and quality of life to determine whether the medication offers a meaningful new treatment option.

The study will be conducted at the following VA medical centers:

Ann Arbor VA Health Care System, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Cpl. Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center, Philadelphia

Charles George VA Medical Center, Asheville, North Carolina

Durham VA Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina

Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital, Hines, Illinois

George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center, Salt Lake City

Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta VA Medical Center, Decatur, Georgia

Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center, Cleveland

Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center, Houston

Minneapolis VA Medical Center, Minneapolis

Orlando VA Medical Center, Orlando, Florida

Palo Alto VA Medical Center, Palo Alto, California

Portland VA Medical Center, Portland, Oregon

Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center, Long Beach, California

VA Greater Los Angeles Health Care System, Los Angeles

VA North Texas Health Care System, Dallas

VA Puget Sound Health Care System, Seattle

William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital, Madison, Wisconsin

Recruitment begins on Aug 17, 2026. For more information about participation, Veterans can contact their local VA medical center or visit ClinicalTrials.gov and search for the trial.

VA strongly discourages self‑medicating or attempting to replace other AUD treatment options with GLP‑1 medications or any other unprescribed substances. Evidence‑based, proven treatments are available at VA facilities to support Veterans with AUD. Veterans should always consult their health care providers before making any treatment decisions.